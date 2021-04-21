Beazer Homes USA : Hosts Grand Opening For Juniper Trails In Henderson

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 21, 2021- Beazer Homes, one of the nation's largest home builders, is proud to host the grand opening of Juniper Trails on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is centrally located in southeast Henderson at the intersection of Boulder Highway and College Drive. Juniper Trails will feature 305 attached townhomes on a beautiful 21-acre site. The gated community is conveniently situated near shopping, dining, and recreation, as well as the I-515 and I-215 freeways.

Juniper Trails offers five exquisitely designed two- and three-story townhome floor plans, with well-planned living spaces featuring 1,253-2,041 square feet, 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garages. All floor plans include popular design elements such as open concept kitchens, generous primary suites, and covered balconies on the second floor. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer's Choice Plans™, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost. The popular three-story Barclay plan features a generous great room and loft, which makes a great den or home office space, as well as an optional third-level covered deck, ideal for family get-togethers and entertaining. Homebuyers will also like the work-from-home friendly Cambridge plan, with kitchen, living room and dining area on the first level and spacious loft and bedrooms on the second level.

Residents at Juniper Trails will enjoy a large 30 by 45-foot community pool, ample guest parking, and several onsite parks totaling more than 190,000 square feet with tot lots, dog parks, BBQ areas, and landscaped common areas. In addition, Juniper Trails is located near favorite Henderson parks, including Mission Hills Park and Heritage Park, which offer tennis and basketball courts, athletic fields, trails, an indoor aquatic facility, and picnic areas. The community is also within walking distance of popular eateries and stores, and families will have access to top-rated Henderson schools.

'Homebuyers love Henderson, and Juniper Trails offers a more affordable option, with prices starting from the upper $200,000s,' said Las Vegas Division President Steve Cervino. 'Juniper Trails' convenient location, fantastic amenities, and top-quality construction deliver unbeatable new home value. We anticipate this community will be very well-received.'

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Juniper Trails are designed to provide more quality, more comfort, and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance-the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes, and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Juniper Trails' model park will showcase all five floor plans offered. During the grand opening event, guests are invited to tour the models and explore the 'Surprising Performance' room, which includes a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer's materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Homebuyers can also learn about other available floorplans and meet with lenders available to assist with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Juniper Trails, please visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/juniper-trails or call (702) 747-3801.

