Bangladesh owner to get $22.48 mln after ship explosion in Ukraine

DHAKA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Insurers are about to pay
state-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) $22.48 million
for its vessel that was hit by a missile during fighting in
Ukraine, two officials involved said on Tuesday.
The expected settlement is one of the first shipping claims
to have been paid out since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24
last year, in a conflict that has added tens of thousands of
dollars to risk premiums for every voyage.
An explosion on the night of March 2-3 last year rocked the
Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi and killed a crew member.
The vessel was subsequently abandoned and the rest of the crew
evacuated back to Bangladesh.
BSC has been in discussions since and came to a resolution
over payment this week, the officials said.
Insurance was provided by Dhaka-based Sadharan Bima
Corporation and reinsured through Lloyd's of London player
Beazley and broker Tysers, they added.
"All the formalities with the reinsurer are done. The amount
will be remitted by tomorrow, if not today," Syed Belal Hossain,
managing director of Sadharan Bima Corporation, told Reuters.
Another official, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said the $22.48 million would remitted
by reinsurer Beazley, which would cover 97.5% of the claim and
the rest by Bima. Bima’s 2.5% would later be adjusted with
Beazley, the official added.
Beazley and Tysers declined to comment, while BSC did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the Black
Sea was listed as a high risk zone by the London insurance
market, and additional war risk insurance premiums of tens of
thousands of dollars a day are common costs alongside fuel and
freight.
Ship owners can claim a total loss for vessels stuck for a
year from their insurers who face at least half a billion
dollars in claims, according to industry sources. Insurers are
grappling with over 60 ships stranded in Ukraine.
"The notice of claims will start coming in and this is where
the process starts. It is possible that a settlement could be
reached at a reduced rate enabling the owner to keep their ship
and then sell it on," one insurance source involved said. "This
will play out in the next few weeks."
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Jonathan Saul in London;
editing by Barbara Lewis)