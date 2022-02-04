Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Beazley plc
  News
  Summary
    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
Beazley : James Wright will be speaking at TINtech London Market 2022 on the 8th February

02/04/2022 | 11:06am EST
This event focuses on how you leverage digital to enable business processes, improve customer service and successfully incorporate automation to deliver sustainable competitive advantage. NOW is the time to grasp the opportunities on offer and transform traditional systems and processes.

James Wright, Beazley's Head of Technology will be a speaker for TINtech London Market 2022 - "Overcoming the operational challenges to improve the client experience" discussion. Joining him on this panel is Christian Kitchen, Head of Innovation & IT of Miller and Tunu Sokiri, Head of Operations of Travelers Europe.

Panel discussion time: 14:00 - 15:00

Topics to be covered include:

  • Leveraging rapidly evolving customer-centric digital technologies
  • Developing data and analytics capabilities that can transform client service, engagement and provide valuable insights
  • Breaking down silos and successfully changing the culture of the organization
  • What will the future service model look like in the London market?

Interested in this event? Click here to learn more.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEAZLEY PLC
11:06aBEAZLEY : James Wright will be speaking at TINtech London Market 2022 on the 8th February
PU
01/31BEAZLEY : digital division starts trading
PU
01/28Nationwide Building Society's New Chair To Take Office In February
MT
01/20Beazley further expands Deadly Weapons Protection and Safeguard team in US
AQ
01/10Beazley plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
2021Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount
RE
2021BEAZLEY : research shows environmental risks rank bottom of business leaders' concerns
PU
2021AG Mortgage Investment Trust Prices Stock Offering at $10.25 Per Share
MT
2021BEAZLEY : hires medical professional liability expert Joseph Washington
PU
2021AG Mortgage Investment Trust Launches Public Offering of 7 Million Common Shares
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 513 M - -
Net income 2021 273 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 4 086 M 4 086 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float -
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Adrian Peter Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Dehmann Chief Operating Officer
Christine LaSala Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC6.28%4 086
ALLIANZ SE8.57%105 290
CHUBB LIMITED7.26%88 450
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-12.54%76 759
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.84%71 799
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.35%34 831