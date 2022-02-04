Beazley : James Wright will be speaking at TINtech London Market 2022 on the 8th February

This event focuses on how you leverage digital to enable business processes, improve customer service and successfully incorporate automation to deliver sustainable competitive advantage. NOW is the time to grasp the opportunities on offer and transform traditional systems and processes.

James Wright, Beazley's Head of Technology will be a speaker for TINtech London Market 2022 - "Overcoming the operational challenges to improve the client experience" discussion. Joining him on this panel is Christian Kitchen, Head of Innovation & IT of Miller and Tunu Sokiri, Head of Operations of Travelers Europe.

Panel discussion time: 14:00 - 15:00

Topics to be covered include:

Leveraging rapidly evolving customer-centric digital technologies

Developing data and analytics capabilities that can transform client service, engagement and provide valuable insights

Breaking down silos and successfully changing the culture of the organization

What will the future service model look like in the London market?

Interested in this event? Click here to learn more.