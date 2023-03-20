Beazley : Long Term Incentive Plan 2022 rules (amendment)

The Beazley PLC Long Term Incentive Plan 2022
Adopted by the Board on 8 February 2022
Approved by shareholders on 25 March 2022
Amendment to rule 6.1 approved by the Board on 28 February 2023 and for approval at the Annual
General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2023
Expiry date 25 March 2032
THE BEAZLEY PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2022
1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION
1.1 In this Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings:
"Award" means a Conditional Award or a Nil-Cost Option;
"Board" means the board of the Company or any committee appointed by the board, except that on or after one of the events described in rule 13, this means the Board or any other committee appointed by it immediately before the relevant event;
"Company" means Beazley plc registered in England and Wales under No. 09763575;
"Conditional Award" means a right to acquire Shares in accordance with the rules of the Plan with no Exercise Period;
"Control" means the meaning given by section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; "Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business;
"Dealing Restrictions" means restrictions imposed by the Company's share dealing code, the Listing Rules, the MAR or any other applicable laws or regulations which impose restrictions on share dealing;
"Eligible Employee" means an employee (including an executive director) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries;
"Employer's NIC" means secondary Class 1 (employer's) national insurance contributions
"Executive Director" means an Eligible Employee who is also a director of the Board on the Grant Date;
"Exercise Period" means the period during which a Nil-Cost Option may be exercised; "FCA" means the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, or any successor body; "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted;
"Grant Period" means the period of 42 days commencing on:
-
the Dealing Day after the day on which the Company makes an announcement of its results for any period (or, where applicable, the Dealing Day after the end of an averaging period commencing on the date of such results);
-
the day on which the Policy is approved by shareholders; or
-
any day on which the Board resolves that exceptional circumstances exist which justify the grant of Awards;