Beazley : Long Term Incentive Plan 2022 rules (amendment)
PU
01:19pBeazley : UK Share Incentive Plan 2023 rules and Trust Deed
PU
01:07pBeazley : International Share Incentive Plan 2023
PU
Beazley : Long Term Incentive Plan 2022 rules (amendment)

03/20/2023
The Beazley PLC Long Term Incentive Plan 2022

Adopted by the Board on 8 February 2022

Approved by shareholders on 25 March 2022

Amendment to rule 6.1 approved by the Board on 28 February 2023 and for approval at the Annual

General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2023

Expiry date 25 March 2032

Table of Contents

1.

DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1

2.

GRANT OF AWARDS

3

Board's authority to grant Awards

3

Awards can only be granted during specific times and must be granted by

deed

3

Board can pass the cost of Employer's NIC

4

3.

PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

4

Awards are subject to Performance Conditions, measured over the

Performance Period

4

Limits to the amendment or substitution of Performance Conditions

4

Vesting or Release of Awards can be made subject to meeting shareholding

requirements

4

4.

RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSFER AND BANKRUPTCY

4

Awards are non-transferable and lapse if the Participant is declared bankrupt

4

5.

DIVIDEND EQUIVALENTS

5

6.

INDIVIDUAL LIMIT

5

7.

PLAN LIMITS

5

Awards cannot be granted in excess of limits

5

Limits do not apply to market purchased Shares or to lapsed Awards

6

Awards granted in excess of the limits are scaled back

6

Board can adjust limits where Company's share capital is varied

6

8.

REDUCTION FOR MALUS AND CLAWBACK

7

Reduction in the number of Shares subject to an Award (malus)

7

Additional malus provisions for Nil-Cost Options granted to Executive

Directors

7

Clawback of Vested Awards granted to Executive Directors

8

Additional malus and clawback circumstances for Executive Directors

8

Board can apply clawback across any of the Company's plans (cross-clawback)

8

Extension to malus and clawback period in case of investigation

9

Board decision and interpretation

9

9.

VESTING, RELEASE AND EXERCISE

10

Determining the Vesting level

10

Timing of Vesting

10

Administrative provisions

10

10.

TAXATION AND REGULATORY ISSUES

11

11.

CASH EQUIVALENT

12

Board has discretion to settle Awards in cash prior to the delivery of Shares

12

12.

CESSATION OF EMPLOYMENT

12

Awards lapse for 'bad leavers'

12

'Good leaver' circumstances

12

Determining Vesting for a 'good leaver'

13

Determining Vesting where Participant dies

13

Awards do not include dividend equivalents unless Board determines

otherwise

14

Meaning of 'cessation of employment'

14

Additional conditions where Awards may Vest after leaving

14

13.

CORPORATE EVENTS

15

Awards may Vest or become exercisable where there is a corporate event

15

General offer and scheme of arrangement

15

Loss of corporation tax deduction

15

Winding-up

16

Other events

16

Vesting level

16

Exchange (Unvested Awards)

17

Exchange (Nil-Cost Options)

17

14.

ADJUSTMENTS

17

15.

AMENDMENTS

18

#6037v1

Shareholder approval needed for certain amendments

18

Shareholder approval not needed for minor or regulatory amendments

18

Amendments to the material disadvantage of Participants require their

approval

18

Amendments must not affect the Plan qualifying as an 'employee share

scheme'

18

Board may add schedules to the Plan to cover overseas territories

18

16.

LEGAL ENTITLEMENT

19

Participation does not form part of terms of employment

19

Participants do not have a right to receive Awards

19

Participants have no right to compensation in relation to the Plan

19

17.

GENERAL

19

Termination of Plan

19

Shares issued or transferred under the Plan rank pari passu

19

Data protection

19

Board will administer Plan

20

Delivery of notices

20

No third party rights

20

Plan governed by and disputes thereunder subject to English law

20

US Schedule

21

Canada Schedule

26

#6037v1

THE BEAZLEY PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2022

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 In this Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings:

"Award" means a Conditional Award or a Nil-Cost Option;

"Board" means the board of the Company or any committee appointed by the board, except that on or after one of the events described in rule 13, this means the Board or any other committee appointed by it immediately before the relevant event;

"Company" means Beazley plc registered in England and Wales under No. 09763575;

"Conditional Award" means a right to acquire Shares in accordance with the rules of the Plan with no Exercise Period;

"Control" means the meaning given by section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; "Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business;

"Dealing Restrictions" means restrictions imposed by the Company's share dealing code, the Listing Rules, the MAR or any other applicable laws or regulations which impose restrictions on share dealing;

"Eligible Employee" means an employee (including an executive director) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries;

"Employer's NIC" means secondary Class 1 (employer's) national insurance contributions

"Executive Director" means an Eligible Employee who is also a director of the Board on the Grant Date;

"Exercise Period" means the period during which a Nil-Cost Option may be exercised; "FCA" means the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, or any successor body; "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted;

"Grant Period" means the period of 42 days commencing on:

  1. the Dealing Day after the day on which the Company makes an announcement of its results for any period (or, where applicable, the Dealing Day after the end of an averaging period commencing on the date of such results);
  2. the day on which the Policy is approved by shareholders; or
  3. any day on which the Board resolves that exceptional circumstances exist which justify the grant of Awards;

#6037v1

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 17:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
