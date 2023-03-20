Beazley : Long Term Incentive Plan 2022 rules (amendment)

Amendment to rule 6.1 approved by the Board on 28 February 2023 and for approval at the Annual

Board can apply clawback across any of the Company's plans (cross-clawback)

Reduction in the number of Shares subject to an Award (malus)

Awards granted in excess of the limits are scaled back

Limits do not apply to market purchased Shares or to lapsed Awards

Awards cannot be granted in excess of limits

Awards are non-transferable and lapse if the Participant is declared bankrupt

Vesting or Release of Awards can be made subject to meeting shareholding

Limits to the amendment or substitution of Performance Conditions

Awards are subject to Performance Conditions, measured over the

Awards can only be granted during specific times and must be granted by

Awards may Vest or become exercisable where there is a corporate event

Board has discretion to settle Awards in cash prior to the delivery of Shares

Extension to malus and clawback period in case of investigation

Participants have no right to compensation in relation to the Plan

Participants do not have a right to receive Awards

Participation does not form part of terms of employment

Board may add schedules to the Plan to cover overseas territories

Amendments must not affect the Plan qualifying as an 'employee share

Amendments to the material disadvantage of Participants require their

THE BEAZLEY PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2022

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 In this Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings:

"Award" means a Conditional Award or a Nil-Cost Option;

"Board" means the board of the Company or any committee appointed by the board, except that on or after one of the events described in rule 13, this means the Board or any other committee appointed by it immediately before the relevant event;

"Company" means Beazley plc registered in England and Wales under No. 09763575;

"Conditional Award" means a right to acquire Shares in accordance with the rules of the Plan with no Exercise Period;

"Control" means the meaning given by section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; "Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business;

"Dealing Restrictions" means restrictions imposed by the Company's share dealing code, the Listing Rules, the MAR or any other applicable laws or regulations which impose restrictions on share dealing;

"Eligible Employee" means an employee (including an executive director) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries;

"Employer's NIC" means secondary Class 1 (employer's) national insurance contributions

"Executive Director" means an Eligible Employee who is also a director of the Board on the Grant Date;

"Exercise Period" means the period during which a Nil-Cost Option may be exercised; "FCA" means the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, or any successor body; "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted;

"Grant Period" means the period of 42 days commencing on:

the Dealing Day after the day on which the Company makes an announcement of its results for any period (or, where applicable, the Dealing Day after the end of an averaging period commencing on the date of such results); the day on which the Policy is approved by shareholders; or any day on which the Board resolves that exceptional circumstances exist which justify the grant of Awards;