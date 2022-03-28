Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Beazley plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Beazley : Navigating the shifting business risk landscape

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Read the views and insights of Raf Sanchez and Catherina MacCabe in our featured article in Raconteur's 'Business Risk' edition.

The last 5-10 years has seen major shift in the application of D&O cover and there are now many more event-driven D&O claims. This trend will continue with evolving threats such as increased ESG requirements and employer risks. A mismanaged cyber incident could well turn into a D&O claim against the executives of a firm.

Raf and Catherina discuss the complex business risk landscape and how business leaders should look to their insurers for insight and risk management advice on how to better protect their operations.

Read the full article here.

To read the full report click here.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BEAZLEY PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 511 M - -
Net income 2022 380 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 3 292 M 3 292 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 683
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,45 $
Average target price 7,41 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Peter Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Dehmann Chief Operating Officer
Christine LaSala Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC-11.37%3 292
ALLIANZ SE2.72%95 542
CHUBB LIMITED12.66%92 824
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.44%83 514
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD12.09%71 535
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.44%34 080