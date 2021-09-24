Beazley : appoints industry veteran as Chief Underwriting Officer

To find more of our people, please search using the 'People' option at the top.

Find anything on our site by typing in your search and pressing enter. To search for a phrase add quotation marks, e.g. "cyber insurance".

To offer you a better experience, our site uses cookies, including third-party sites. Find out more about our Cookie policy .

You are in our London market site. Click above to switch location.

Beazley has announced the appointment Bob Quane as its new Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), subject to regulatory approval. Quane, an industry veteran, with over 30 years of underwriting leadership experience, moves from AXIS Capital where he was CUO of the insurance segment. Based in New York, he will start his role on 11th October 2021.

Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley said: "Bob brings exceptional depth and breadth of experience across multiple commercial and consumer lines, and his successful track record of delivering portfolio growth is impressive. His extensive global experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop our business in both our established and growth markets.

"It is a bold move for an underwriting firm headquartered in London to appoint a CUO based in New York, but Bob's appointment underlines our commitment to the US market and our future growth plans there.

"Having been CUO myself, I realise how vital having the right person with the right skills and experience in this role is, which is why I'm delighted that Bob is joining Beazley."

Quane's three decades of underwriting leadership experience includes

22 years working at AIG, where he held various senior roles, including Head of Global Personal Lines, Global Accident and Health and Global Commercial Property.

Bob Quane commented: "The opportunities for an entrepreneurial, specialist underwriting firm like Beazley are considerable. The firm is renowned for its specialty products and services, and with clients wanting more responsive products and tailored services it is well-placed to benefit from the current market conditions. I'm looking forward to playing my part in the future success of the business."

David Roberts, Chairman of Beazley said: "Bob's skills and experience are an excellent fit to help us meet our strategic ambitions, and I look forward to working with him.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tim Turner and Bethany Greenwood for stepping into the roles of interim CUO long and short tail, in April. They have done an amazing job holding the fort, whilst we looked to fill the CUO position made vacant when Adrian become CEO."

Mr Quane will join Beazley's Executive Committee.