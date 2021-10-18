Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Beazley plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beazley : launches Lloyd's first ESG syndicate

10/18/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close

Find anything on our site by typing in your search and pressing enter. To search for a phrase add quotation marks, e.g. "cyber insurance".

SearchSearch
Filter search by these categories
All
People
Products
Documents
Sort by
Relevance Date Title Relevance
Search Results

Sorry we couldn't find any results for you.

To find more of our people, please search using the 'People' option at the top.

Loading search results

To offer you a better experience, our site uses cookies, including third-party sites. Find out more about our Cookie policy.

Skip to Content
View alphabetically
View by division

Press releases

Beazley launches Lloyd's first ESG syndicate

Syndicate 4321 has received Lloyd's in principle approval to start underwriting from 1 January 2022.

London, October 18, 2021

Specialist insurer, Beazley has received in principle approval from Lloyd's to establish Syndicate 4321 from 1 January 2022. Once fully approved the syndicate will focus exclusively on offering additional capacity to businesses that perform well against ESG metrics and will be led by Will Roscoe, Head of the Market Facilities Division.

Syndicate 4321, which has been established under the Lloyd's Syndicate
In A Box (SIAB) framework, will operate a consortium arrangement led by Syndicates 623/2623. Eligible clients that can meet the standards of the ESG rating scoring criteria will be able to access additional capacity from Syndicate 4321.

Syndicate 4321 will underwrite on a multi-line basis, to ensure diversification and balance. In the initial phase the syndicate will accept, D&O, healthcare, financial institutions, London market US cyber, property, marine hull, marine cargo and aviation business. All premiums received by Syndicate 4321 will be invested responsibly, in line with Beazley's Responsible Investment Strategy.

Adrian Cox, CEO, Beazley, said: "By creating the first specialist ESG syndicate at Lloyd's, Beazley is taking an early step in delivering our commitment to embed ESG across our organisation, including our underwriting. Beazley has a track record of creating innovative underwriting vehicles and Syndicate 4321 delivers this to clients that have already achieved ESG standards. We continue to support all our clients, at whatever stage they are at in their ESG journey, with meaningful risk management and insurance capacity."

Will Roscoe, Head of the Market Facilities Division, added: "Syndicate 4321 is an innovative and tangible way to support those businesses that invest in ESG by offering additional capacity. Evidence demonstrates that businesses with high ESG ratings are likely to have a lower risk profile and we are looking forward to building long-term partnerships with clients that, like us, value doing the right thing."

© Beazley Group

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEAZLEY PLC
09/24Beazley Appoints Bob Quane as Chief Underwriting Officer, Effective 11 October 2021
CI
09/24BEAZLEY : appoints industry veteran as Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
09/24Beazley Appoints Rachel Turk as Group Head for Strategy
CI
09/23BEAZLEY : appoints new Group Head of Strategy
PU
09/23BEAZLEY : expands its jewellery, fine art & specie underwriting team for Asia Pacific
PU
09/20Beazley Appoints Raf Sanchez as a Global Head for Cyber Services
CI
09/16BEAZLEY : announces new Global Head of Cyber Services
AQ
09/12BEAZLEY : research shines a light on attitudes to technology risk and resilience since the..
PU
09/06BEAZLEY : launches cyber policy designed to strengthen defences aboard luxury yachts
PU
08/26Today on Wall Street: Just one more night to wait
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEAZLEY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 336 M - -
Net income 2021 253 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 3 203 M 3 206 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,29 $
Average target price 6,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Peter Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Dehmann Chief Operating Officer
Christine LaSala Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC5.51%3 206
ALLIANZ SE-1.05%94 124
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.38.46%82 073
CHUBB LIMITED17.80%81 531
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.98%63 050
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED107.59%39 229