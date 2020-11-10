Log in
Beazley : launches partnership with Farillio, a free information service for UK SMEs

11/10/2020 | 06:11am EST

Specialist insurer Beazley has launched a partnership with Farillio, a business and legal information resource for SMEs that is available to all new and renewing UK management liability policyholders via online etrading platform myBeazley.

Comprehensive, simple-to-follow content including step-by-step video tutorials, infographics, checklists and hundreds of templates and guides are available on the Farillio site, covering topics including GDPR, data management & privacy policies, employment & redundancy, funding, business planning, health & safety and more.

Amongst the hundreds of relevant and insightful materials included on the site, some of the most pertinent information relates to the current working environment and how businesses can navigate remote working and other lockdown-related issues:

What happens once the furlough scheme ends?
What areas of contracts should businesses be prioritising?
What's your duty of care to remote employees?
How do you create a non-disclosure agreement and what's the point?

Customers can also choose the option of contacting a legal adviser, should a more personal, expert service be required.

Details of how clients can access this service will be available on the policy schedule. Please highlight the service to your new and renewing clients so they can benefit from it without delay. Beazley brokers can also benefit from the available information by contacting their regular underwriting contact for more information and to request access. To visit the Farillio site follow thislink.

Content and information is provided by a third party. We publish this content as supplied to us and we are not responsible for its accuracy or timeliness. You must take appropriate steps to verify this information and seek advice based on your particular circumstances before acting or refraining from acting on the basis of any information presented.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 11:10:05 UTC
