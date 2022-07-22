Beazley reports H1 loss, raises full year profitability outlook

Beazley, a major cyber insurer, said it now expects its combined ratio - a key measure of an insurer's profitability - to be in the high 80s percent for 2022. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

Beazley reported a first half pretax loss of 22 million pounds ($26.30 million), against a profit of 167 million the year before, due to hefty losses on its investment portfolio.

($1 = 0.8366 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and Lawrence White in London; editing by John Stonestreet)