    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
477.00 GBX   -1.85%
02:23aBeazley reports H1 loss, raises full year profitability outlook
RE
02:20aBritish Insurer Beazley's H1 Profit Plummets Amid Difficult Investment Environment
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (BEZ.L) BEAZLEY Reports H1 Revenue $1.64B
MT
Beazley reports H1 loss, raises full year profitability outlook

07/22/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Illustration shows Beazley logo

LONDON (Reuters) -Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley on Friday reported a first half loss due to investment losses, but upped its full-year profitability guidance on an increase in cyber risk premiums.

Beazley, a major cyber insurer, said it now expects its combined ratio - a key measure of an insurer's profitability - to be in the high 80s percent for 2022. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

Beazley reported a first half pretax loss of 22 million pounds ($26.30 million), against a profit of 167 million the year before, due to hefty losses on its investment portfolio.

($1 = 0.8366 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and Lawrence White in London; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 556 M - -
Net income 2022 269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 3 446 M 3 446 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 683
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Adrian Peter Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Dehmann Chief Operating Officer
Christine LaSala Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC2.29%3 446
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.20%40 901
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.76%38 508
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.13%37 216
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.49%31 871
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.92%24 336