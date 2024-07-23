Beazley PLC - London-based specialist insurance underwriter, managing six Lloyd's of London syndicates - Confirms there is no change to its guidance for underwriting performance, following the global IT crash on Friday last week caused by a faulty software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Beazley notes that it is a leading cyber insurer but says that, "based on what is known at this point", the event will not change its guidance for an undiscounted combined ratio in the low-80s for 2024. A combined ratio below 100 means a profit on underwriting, so the lower the better. Beazley says it will profit an update with its first-half results on August 8.

Current stock price: 661.00 pence, up 1.7% in London early Tuesday

12-month change: up 18%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

