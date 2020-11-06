Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beazley Plc    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurer Beazley flags underwriting loss, sees $80 mln catastrophe costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:42am EST

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Beazley indicated on Friday that it would post an underwriting loss for the year, as the British specialist insurer set aside $80 million to pay out catastrophe claims and reiterated its pandemic-related loss estimate.

Beazley said its initial catastrophe estimate included hurricanes Laura and Sally and the California wildfires.

The company said it expects a full-year combined ratio of around 110% versus the 100% it had forecast in July. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

"At this point a dividend in respect of FY20 appears unlikely," JP Morgan analysts said. They also lowered their 2020 pretax profit estimate by $43 million to a loss of $98 million.

Beazley, which manages six Lloyd's syndicates, in September doubled its claims estimate related to the coronavirus crisis to $340 million, with almost all the increase caused by a wave of event cancellations.

The company said its investment returns plunged to $124 million as at Sept. 30 from $215 million a year earlier, warning that its fixed income assets are not likely to contribute materially to returns in the near future due low U.S. bond yields.

Shares in Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, are on track for their worst annual performance with a 45% drop so far.

Rivals Hiscox and Lancashire this week estimated up to $75 million each in catastrophe losses. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEAZLEY PLC -0.52% 305.2 Delayed Quote.-45.11%
HISCOX LTD 1.06% 896 Delayed Quote.-37.13%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS 1.93% 660.5 Delayed Quote.-14.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BEAZLEY PLC
02:42aInsurer Beazley flags underwriting loss, sees $80 mln catastrophe costs
RE
11/05BEAZLEY : launches fine art & jewellers' block in France
PU
10/29BEAZLEY : introduces new ways of working for global workforce
PU
10/20BEAZLEY : launches tailored cover for private equity and investment management f..
PU
10/08BEAZLEY : launches international cyber & breach response broker portal
PU
10/05BEAZLEY : Virtual Care global broker portal goes live
AQ
10/05Beazley Virtual Care global broker portal goes live
GL
09/22FTSE 100 rises as PM Johnson stops short of full lockdown
RE
09/22BEAZLEY : continues growth within US Executive Risk team
AQ
09/22Beazley continues growth within US Executive Risk team
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 425 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,89 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 133x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 2 424 M 2 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 531
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,60 $
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Horton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fantozzi Chief Operating Officer
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
John P. Sauerland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC-45.11%2 417
ALLIANZ SE-23.56%79 119
CHUBB LIMITED-12.16%60 003
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.70%55 284
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-19.14%52 444
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-34.28%13 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group