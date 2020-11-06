Insurer Beazley flags underwriting loss, sees $80 mln catastrophe costs

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Beazley indicated on Friday that
it would post an underwriting loss for the year, as the British
specialist insurer set aside $80 million to pay out catastrophe
claims and reiterated its pandemic-related loss estimate.
Beazley said its initial catastrophe estimate included
hurricanes Laura and Sally and the California wildfires.
The company said it expects a full-year combined ratio of
around 110% versus the 100% it had forecast in July. A level
below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.
"At this point a dividend in respect of FY20 appears
unlikely," JP Morgan analysts said. They also lowered their 2020
pretax profit estimate by $43 million to a loss of $98 million.
Beazley, which manages six Lloyd's syndicates, in September
doubled its claims estimate related to the coronavirus crisis to
$340 million, with almost all the increase caused by a wave of
event cancellations.
The company said its investment returns plunged to $124
million as at Sept. 30 from $215 million a year earlier, warning
that its fixed income assets are not likely to contribute
materially to returns in the near future due low U.S. bond
yields.
Shares in Beazley, which provides casualty and property,
cyber and political risk insurance, are on track for their worst
annual performance with a 45% drop so far.
Rivals Hiscox and Lancashire this week
estimated up to $75 million each in catastrophe losses.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)