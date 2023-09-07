Beazley's pre-tax profit came in at $365 million for the same period a year ago.
Beazley said it remained on track to deliver full year growth and combined ratio guidance.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:06 2023-09-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|547.00 GBX
|+1.30%
|-0.27%
|-19.50%
|08:16am
|Lloyd's insurer Beazley posts record H1 profit
|RE
|08:12am
|Earnings Flash (BEZ.L) BEAZLEY Reports H1 Revenue $2.63B
|MT
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley posted a modest uptick in first-half pre-tax profit to a record $366 million, helped by its U.S. property and European cyber businesses, it said on Thursday.
Beazley's pre-tax profit came in at $365 million for the same period a year ago.
Beazley said it remained on track to deliver full year growth and combined ratio guidance.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|547.00 GBX
|+1.30%
|-0.27%
|4 485 M $
|Lloyd's insurer Beazley posts record H1 profit
|RE
|Earnings Flash (BEZ.L) BEAZLEY Reports H1 Revenue $2.63B
|MT
|Earnings Flash (BEZ.L) BEAZLEY Reports H1 EPS GBX34.30
|MT
|RBC Lowers Beazley PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Shore says 'buy' B&M; Peel Hunt likes Halfords
|AN
|Barclays Lifts Beazley PT, Maintains Overweight Recommendation
|MT
|Barclays edges up Beazley price target
|AN
|Direct Line appoints CEO; Prudential swings to profit
|AN
|JPMorgan Trims Beazley PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Jefferies raises HSBC price target
|AN
|Stocks slide on rate hike fears after UK GDP data
|AN
|Beazley CFO to resign next year; starts search for successor
|AN
|Beazley CFO to Resign in FY24
|MT
|Beazley plc Announces Sally Lake to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer, Effective 2024
|CI
|Deutsche Bank cuts WPP to 'hold' from 'buy'
|AN
|Transcript : Beazley plc - Special Call
|CI
|Beazley sets out improved 2022 results under new accounting standard
|AN
|KBW cuts Aviva 'market perform'
|AN
|Beazley reports rise in gross premiums written in half year
|AN
|Shore Capital cuts AO World to 'sell'
|AN
|Beazley Affirms FY23 Outlook as H1 Net Premiums Written Jump
|MT
|Transcript : Beazley plc, H1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 27, 2023
|CI
|JPMorgan cuts Spectris; Berenberg likes Victrex
|AN
|Beazley Director Bannister buys 60,000 shares
|AN
|Barclays Ups Beazley's PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.50%
|4 485 M $
|+16.13%
|4 481 M $
|+10.93%
|4 554 M $
|-9.41%
|4 252 M $
|+38.28%
|4 151 M $
|-11.38%
|4 123 M $
|+8.92%
|3 887 M $
|-21.34%
|3 801 M $
|+26.65%
|3 722 M $
|+27.31%
|5 296 M $