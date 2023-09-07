Today at 02:16 am

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley posted a modest uptick in first-half pre-tax profit to a record $366 million, helped by its U.S. property and European cyber businesses, it said on Thursday.

Beazley's pre-tax profit came in at $365 million for the same period a year ago.

Beazley said it remained on track to deliver full year growth and combined ratio guidance.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)