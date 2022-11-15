Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Beazley plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-15 am EST
625.00 GBX   -1.11%
01:22pTOP NEWS: Beazley to raise funds to expand cyber, speciality arms
AN
12:39pBritish insurer Beazley launches 385 million pound share sale
RE
08:23aBeazley and Assureful launch industry first usage-based liability insurance for e-commerce businesses
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Beazley to raise funds to expand cyber, speciality arms

11/15/2022 | 01:22pm EST
(Alliance News) - Beazley PLC on Tuesday said it is planning an equity raise of roughly GBP385 million to expand its cyber and speciality insurance businesses.

The London-based insurer said it will issue 61.0 million new shares of five pence each, which will represent around 10% of its existing issued share capital.

Shares closed down 1.5% at 622.50 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

The issue price will be determined at the close of the bookbuilding process.

The company plans to use the proceeds to support organic growth and provide growth capital to fund attractive underwriting opportunities, as well as expand its cyber and speciality businesses.

"This is an attractive proposition as cyber rates remain high, and demand continues to outweigh supply with significant barriers to entry for new carriers. Currently, the company writes more cyber exposure than it is able to retain in order to maintain a healthy balance of class exposure. The company expects the opportunity to write more new business in cyber to continue into 2023 and beyond and growth in property classes will enable the company to accelerate growth holistically," the company said.

The fundraise will consist of a non-pre-emptive placing and a subscription for new ordinary shares.

Beazley, separately, reported a retail offer through PrimaryBid. The issue price for the retail offer will be equal to the placing price. There is a minimum subscription of GBP500 per investor, it said.

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on BEAZLEY PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 593 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 4 478 M 4 538 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 683
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,41 $
Average target price 8,51 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Peter Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Christine LaSala Chairman
Troy Dehmann Chief Operating Officer
Robert Arthur Stuchbery Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC35.54%4 478
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.5.94%44 757
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.79%42 815
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.30.83%39 880
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.68%34 223
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.42%25 693