    BEBE   US0755712082

BEBE STORES, INC.

(BEBE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 02/11 12:59:31 pm
7.95 USD   -1.24%
bebe stores : FY22 Q2

02/16/2022 | 12:24am EST
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: bebe stores, inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: 01/01/22

Address of Principal Executive Office:

552 Wisconsin Street

San Francisco CA 94107

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Company is unable to file its Quarterly Report for the period ended January 1, 2022, within the prescribed time period due to difficulty in completing and obtaining required financial and other information without unreasonable effort and expense. The Issuer anticipates filing the Quarterly Report within 5 calendar days as permissible by the filing of this Notification

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

02/20/22

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 02/15/22

Date: 02/15/22

Signature: /s/ Marc So

Signature: /s/ Marc So

Name: Marc So

Name: Marc So

Title: CFO

Title: CFO

Disclaimer

bebe stores inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
