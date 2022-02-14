bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share of the Company’s common stock payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of fashion apparel and accessories that distributes bebe-branded products worldwide through licensees in approximately 100 international stores and online. bebe also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, approximately 60 rent-to-own Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise stores located in the Southern United States, offering furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments in brand royalty joint ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005514/en/