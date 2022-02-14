Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bebe stores, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEBE   US0755712082

BEBE STORES, INC.

(BEBE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 02/11 12:59:31 pm
7.95 USD   -1.24%
08:40abebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2021BEBE STORES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021BEBE STORES : FY22 Q1 Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 10/02/21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/14/2022 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share of the Company’s common stock payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of fashion apparel and accessories that distributes bebe-branded products worldwide through licensees in approximately 100 international stores and online. bebe also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, approximately 60 rent-to-own Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise stores located in the Southern United States, offering furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments in brand royalty joint ventures.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BEBE STORES, INC.
08:40abebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2021BEBE STORES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021BEBE STORES : FY22 Q1 Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 10/02/21
PU
2021bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2021Bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable December 14, 2021
CI
2021BEBE STORES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021BEBE STORES, INC. : Announces Refinancing, Acquisition of Additional Buddy's Franchise Loc..
BU
2021Bebe stores, inc. Declares Increase Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 24, 2..
CI
2021Bebe stores, inc. Announces to Purchase Eight Additional Buddy’s Home Furnishings Rent-..
CI
2021Bebe stores, inc. Enters into Credit Agreement from SLR Credit Solutions
CI
More news
Chart BEBE STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
bebe stores, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Manny Mashouf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Scirocco Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nicholas John Capuano Chairman
Corrado Federico Independent Director
Darrin Klotz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEBE STORES, INC.0.00%102
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.11.06%5 464
ARITZIA INC.6.84%4 886
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.7.35%3 288
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO.,LTD.-12.52%1 808
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.52%1 075