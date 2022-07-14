Log in
    BEC   TH0592010Z06

BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
12.40 THB   -2.36%
07:24aBEC WORLD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/08BEC WORLD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
07/01BEC WORLD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 87 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BEC World Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BEC World pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 437 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 1 015 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net cash 2022 2 488 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 24 800 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BEC World Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,40 THB
Average target price 16,54 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prachum Maleenont Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ariya Banomyong President & Director
Piriyadit Choophungart Chief Financial Officer
Arpattra Sringkarrinkul Chief Technology & New Media Business Officer
Amphorn Maleenont Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.06%686
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.76%178 663
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-39.57%169 289
VIACOMCBS INC.-17.10%16 358
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.27%13 793
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.08%12 193