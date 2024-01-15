EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bechtle AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



15.01.2024

Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: http://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: http://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024

Address: http://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024

Address: http://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications



