EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bechtle AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.01.2024 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications

Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com

 
