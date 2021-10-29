Ad-hoc Announcement: Bechtle AG suspends conversion into SE

Neckarsulm, 29 October 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG today approved the proposal submitted by the Executive Board to suspend the intended re-registration of the company under the corporate form of a Societas Europaea (SE), or European Company, and terminate any efforts in this regard.

Pandemic-related restrictions have made it impossible to conduct statutory in-person meetings to prepare the conversion, and there is no certainty at this time as to whether in-person meetings within the required time frames will once again be possible in the coming months.

The Executive Board may revisit its plans to convert the organisation into an SE at a later time.