  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bechtle AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Report
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Bechtle AG suspends conversion into SE
PU
BECHTLE AG : Bechtle AG suspends conversion into SE
DJ
MacOS in the Microsoft eco-system – Ensuring successful integration.
PU
Ad-hoc Announcement: Bechtle AG suspends conversion into SE

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Ad-hoc Announcement: Bechtle AG suspends conversion into SE

Neckarsulm, 29 October 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG today approved the proposal submitted by the Executive Board to suspend the intended re-registration of the company under the corporate form of a Societas Europaea (SE), or European Company, and terminate any efforts in this regard.

Pandemic-related restrictions have made it impossible to conduct statutory in-person meetings to prepare the conversion, and there is no certainty at this time as to whether in-person meetings within the required time frames will once again be possible in the coming months.

The Executive Board may revisit its plans to convert the organisation into an SE at a later time.

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 367 M 7 418 M 7 418 M
Net income 2021 225 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2021 54,7 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 8 220 M 9 602 M 9 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 12 421
Free-Float 65,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 65,24 €
Average target price 64,40 €
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG9.71%9 602
ACCENTURE PLC36.41%225 066
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.19.52%169 258
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.56%112 192
SNOWFLAKE INC.23.67%104 442
INFOSYS LIMITED35.68%96 760