  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bechtle AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
2023-02-07
40.67 EUR   -0.02%
10:49aBECHTLE AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:07aBECHTLE AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
05:11aBECHTLE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
BECHTLE AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

02/07/2023
In a research note published by Thorsten Reigber, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
10:49aBECHTLE AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:07aBECHTLE AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
05:11aBECHTLE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:58aBechtle weakens despite good preliminary quarterly figures
DP
04:39aBechtle continues to grow strongly - turnaround in cash inflow
DP
02:41aIT service provider Bechtle continues to grow strongly - turnaround in cash inflow
DP
02:17aBechtle delivers strong 2022
EQ
02/03BECHTLE AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
02/03Bechtle : plans IT future hub in Neu-Ulm
PU
01/24Bechtle in demand - Deutsche Bank sees plenty of potential
DP
Financials
Sales 2022 5 895 M 6 329 M 6 329 M
Net income 2022 253 M 272 M 272 M
Net cash 2022 16,6 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 5 126 M 5 503 M 5 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 13 789
Free-Float 65,0%
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 40,68 €
Average target price 46,88 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Müller-Niessner Chief Technology Officer
Michael Guschlbauer Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG23.05%5 503
ACCENTURE PLC6.61%179 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.24%152 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.34%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%92 595
INFOSYS LIMITED4.09%78 100