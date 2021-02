Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 5 803 M 6 950 M 6 950 M Net income 2020 194 M 233 M 233 M Net Debt 2020 56,3 M 67,5 M 67,5 M P/E ratio 2020 37,6x Yield 2020 0,78% Capitalization 7 300 M 8 742 M 8 742 M EV / Sales 2020 1,27x EV / Sales 2021 1,12x Nbr of Employees 12 055 Free-Float 65,0% Chart BECHTLE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 172,43 € Last Close Price 173,80 € Spread / Highest target 10,5% Spread / Average Target -0,79% Spread / Lowest Target -8,52% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BECHTLE AG -2.58% 8 742 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 11.38% 161 679 ACCENTURE PLC -3.14% 160 468 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -3.86% 107 836 INFOSYS LIMITED 1.88% 74 418 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -5.32% 72 989