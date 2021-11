Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 6 310 M 7 219 M 7 219 M Net income 2021 226 M 259 M 259 M Net Debt 2021 224 M 256 M 256 M P/E ratio 2021 35,0x Yield 2021 0,75% Capitalization 8 177 M 9 376 M 9 356 M EV / Sales 2021 1,33x EV / Sales 2022 1,17x Nbr of Employees 12 421 Free-Float 65,0% Chart BECHTLE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 64,90 € Average target price 64,40 € Spread / Average Target -0,76% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BECHTLE AG 9.14% 9 376 ACCENTURE PLC 40.20% 231 313 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 21.85% 173 606 SNOWFLAKE INC. 31.18% 111 074 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -4.50% 107 858 INFOSYS LIMITED 38.02% 99 032