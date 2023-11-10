Bechtle AG is a Germany-based provider of information technology (IT) systems and technology. The Company operates through two segments: IT System House and Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House and Managed Services segment comprises the sale of hardware, software and applications, as well as project planning and roll-out, system integration, maintenance and training, the provision of cloud services and the operation of customer IT. The IT E-Commerce segment focuses on marketing hardware and standard software through the Internet and telesales under the Bechtle direct and ARP brands, as well as providing software asset management services under the Comsoft brand. The Company through subsidiaries across Europe and through a network of partners in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.