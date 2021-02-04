DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Bechtle Defies the Crisis



04.02.2021 / 07:30

- Revenue up over 8 per cent to around ?5.82 billion

- EBT grows approximately 14 per cent to around ?270 million

- EBT margin expected to increase to 4.6 per cent



Neckarsulm, 4 February 2021 - Unruffled by the coronavirus crisis, Bechtle AG grew strongly in the 2020 fiscal year, according to preliminary figures. Revenue rose largely organically by over 8 per cent to around ?5.82 billion, from ?5.37 billion in the prior year. Bechtle increased its pre-tax profit by around 14 per cent to approximately ?270 million. The EBT margin is thus expected to be 4.6 per cent. As of 31 December 2020, Bechtle had a total workforce of 12,180 (prior year: 11,487).

With a revenue increase of around 11 per cent, the fourth quarter saw very strong development. In the IT E-Commerce segment revenue increased more than 7 per cent, and in the IT System House & Managed Services segment it grew even more than 13 per cent compared to the prior year. Growth dynamics thus increased noticeably compared to the previous quarters.

Bechtle AG will publish the complete and audited results for the 2020 fiscal year on Friday, 19 March 2021.

About Bechtle:

Bechtle AG has 75 IT system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With 24 e-commerce companies in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europe's leading IT enterprises. Founded in 1983, the group is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and currently has more than 12,000 employees. Bechtle offers its 70,000+ customers from the fields of industry and trade, the public sector and the financial market a comprehensive, cross-manufacturer portfolio of IT infrastructure and IT operation solutions. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indexes. 2020 revenue is expected to amount to around ?5.82 billion. For more information, see bechtle.com

