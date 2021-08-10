Log in
Bechtle : Forward stock split for Bechtle shareholders

08/10/2021
DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
Forward stock split for Bechtle shareholders

10.08.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Forward stock split for Bechtle shareholders

- Shares will be split 3-for-1

- Shareholders to receive two additional shares for each share they currently own

- No impact on share portfolio value


Neckarsulm, 10 August 2021 - Bechtle AG's increase in share capital from company funds that was decided at the AGM on 15 June 2021 is scheduled to take place on 13 and 16 August 2021. It will have an effect similar to a 3-for-1 forward stock split. The increase in share capital was entered into the commercial register as early as 29 July, covering all legal formalities. As a result, capital stock has tripled to a sum of ?126 million.

The technical implementation for the split has been scheduled for 13 August-which will be the last day with the old share price. The new shares will be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 16 August. The price of the Bechtle share will be divided by three accordingly, without impacting the real value of the share portfolio and diluting stock ownership. Each Bechtle AG shareholder will receive two additional shares, so-called bonus shares, for each share they currently own. The bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders by means of a custody account credit. No action is required on the part of shareholders. The new shares are considered as participating shares starting from the beginning of the current fiscal year, 2021.

The purpose of this move is to improve tradability of the securities on the stock market and to make it easier for a broader investing public to purchase shares initially or expand their current shareholdings.

***


About Bechtle:
Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 80 system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well 24 as e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs over 12,000 people. Bechtle provides more than 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indices. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of ?5.82 billion. Read more at bechtle.com

Contact
Investor Relations
Martin Link
martin.link@bechtle.com
Phone: +49 7132 981-4149


10.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225038

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225038  10.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225038&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
