Bechtle : Martin Kaloudis joins Bechtle as Executive Vice President

Neckarsulm, 23 March 2023 - On 1 April, Martin Kaloudis is to assume the position of Executive Vice President for Bechtle's Cluster West, joining the company from BWI GmbH, the IT systems integrator of the German Federal Armed Forces and Federal IT Service Centre. The 51-year-old has been BWI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board since 2019. Mr Kaloudis had previously held various management roles for Deutsche Bahn AG, spanning more than 20 years, including Head of Infrastructure Digitalisation, Chief Information Officer for Infrastructure, and Head of Telecommunications. His last such post was as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board for DB Kommunikationstechnik. Martin Kaloudis will succeed Axel Feldhoff who is retiring after over 12 years of service as an EVP for Bechtle.

Mr Feldhoff joined Bechtle in October 2010, taking on the role of EVP for its Cluster West. During his time at Bechtle, he has considerably developed the cluster of eight Bechtle companies with 12 locations and some 1,600 employees. Over the past fiscal year, Bechtle achieved a consolidated business volume of more than one billion euros in the region.

"I know Bechtle well as a valuable, strategic partner from my previous roles. I subscribe to the same values and I didn't hesitate for second to accept this fantastic offer," says Mr Kaloudis. "Now more than ever, IT system houses are called upon to develop digital, reliable, and independent solutions for businesses and the public sector. Bechtle absolutely has what it takes to do this right, and I look forward to being part of a strong community and many successful customer projects."

"We're delighted to have gained an excellent EVP for our Cluster West in Mr Kaloudis, and I know that he will continue its successful path with great verve and fresh ideas. "His wealth of experience and spirit will prove a huge asset for Bechtle," says Michael Guschlbauer, COO, IT System House & Managed Services, Bechtle AG. "Mr Feldhoff achieved outstanding results over the past few years, moulding our Cluster West into a brilliant and cohesive community with his distinct leadership style. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for his commitment and all he has done over the years."