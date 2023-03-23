Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bechtle AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Report
2023-03-23
41.82 EUR   +1.00%
Bechtle : Martin Kaloudis joins Bechtle as Executive Vice President

03/23/2023
Neckarsulm, 23 March 2023 - On 1 April, Martin Kaloudis is to assume the position of Executive Vice President for Bechtle's Cluster West, joining the company from BWI GmbH, the IT systems integrator of the German Federal Armed Forces and Federal IT Service Centre. The 51-year-old has been BWI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board since 2019. Mr Kaloudis had previously held various management roles for Deutsche Bahn AG, spanning more than 20 years, including Head of Infrastructure Digitalisation, Chief Information Officer for Infrastructure, and Head of Telecommunications. His last such post was as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board for DB Kommunikationstechnik. Martin Kaloudis will succeed Axel Feldhoff who is retiring after over 12 years of service as an EVP for Bechtle.

Mr Feldhoff joined Bechtle in October 2010, taking on the role of EVP for its Cluster West. During his time at Bechtle, he has considerably developed the cluster of eight Bechtle companies with 12 locations and some 1,600 employees. Over the past fiscal year, Bechtle achieved a consolidated business volume of more than one billion euros in the region.

"I know Bechtle well as a valuable, strategic partner from my previous roles. I subscribe to the same values and I didn't hesitate for second to accept this fantastic offer," says Mr Kaloudis. "Now more than ever, IT system houses are called upon to develop digital, reliable, and independent solutions for businesses and the public sector. Bechtle absolutely has what it takes to do this right, and I look forward to being part of a strong community and many successful customer projects."

"We're delighted to have gained an excellent EVP for our Cluster West in Mr Kaloudis, and I know that he will continue its successful path with great verve and fresh ideas. "His wealth of experience and spirit will prove a huge asset for Bechtle," says Michael Guschlbauer, COO, IT System House & Managed Services, Bechtle AG. "Mr Feldhoff achieved outstanding results over the past few years, moulding our Cluster West into a brilliant and cohesive community with his distinct leadership style. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for his commitment and all he has done over the years."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 453 M 6 962 M 6 962 M
Net income 2023 266 M 287 M 287 M
Net cash 2023 77,7 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 5 216 M 5 628 M 5 628 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 789
Free-Float 65,0%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Müller-Niessner Chief Technology Officer
Michael Guschlbauer Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG25.23%5 628
ACCENTURE PLC-5.09%162 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.62%137 449
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.95%114 812
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.72%90 370
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.79%69 773
