    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/17 02:02:44 pm EDT
46.98 EUR   +1.09%
Bechtle : My start in IT with Bechtle Bremen.

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
AZUBIT - Mar 17, 2022
My start in IT with Bechtle Bremen.

by Jasmina Thomas

This page is not currently available in the selected language.

Written by

Jasmina Thomas
Vocational training: IT systems management assistant

E-Mail: jasmina.thomas@bechtle.com

This post was published on Mar 17, 2022.
Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 279 M 6 910 M 6 910 M
Net income 2021 229 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2021 126 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 5 855 M 6 444 M 6 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 744
Free-Float -
Chart BECHTLE AG
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 46,47 €
Average target price 65,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG-26.17%6 444
ACCENTURE PLC-21.62%205 343
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.21%177 531
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.95%114 248
INFOSYS LIMITED0.09%103 983
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.84%89 243