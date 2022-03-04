Log in
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 05:48:36 am
44.29 EUR   -0.99%
05:36aBECHTLE : My tips for the application process
PU
03/02INTERVIEW : Insights in traineeship at bechtle direct
PU
03/01BECHTLE AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
Bechtle : My tips for the application process

03/04/2022 | 05:36am EST
AZUBIT - Mar 4, 2022
My tips for the application process

This page is not currently available in the selected language

Written by

Vocational training: Office management assistant

E-Mail: marielle.wieland@bechtle.com

This post was published on Mar 4, 2022.
02Mar
Interview: Insights in traineeship at bechtle direct
This page is not currently available in the selected language
24Feb
From the end and the beginning - my vocational training in Bielefeld.
This page is not currently available in the selected language.
17Feb
Successful first half-year = Check
This page is not currently available in the selected language.
14Feb
Review 2021 - My start at Systemhouse Mannheim.
This page is not currently available in the selected language.
10Feb
My first impression of E-Commerce.
It had finally come. The first day of September 2021 and thus also the starting pistol for my training as an e-commerce assistant at Bechtle direct, which now lay ahead of me. Admittedly, I was a bit nervous.
03Feb
My first days and impressions at Bechtle.
After I had successfully completed school in July 2021, the time had finally come on 1 September for me to become part of a huge company. This marked the beginning of a new phase of life for me and other trainees and students, in which I was given the opportunity to grow, learn and, above all, further my education.
Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 279 M 6 939 M 6 939 M
Net income 2021 230 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2021 126 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 5 636 M 6 228 M 6 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 12 744
Free-Float -
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,73 €
Average target price 65,00 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG-28.93%6 228
ACCENTURE PLC-23.06%201 577
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.19%172 572
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.78%113 250
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.84%94 940
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.34%85 983