Neckarsulm 9 July 2024 - Bechtle has been awarded a contract by the state of Baden-Württemberg to deliver data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) services for its e-government projects. The objective is to drive the ongoing digital transformation of public services and the government administration as a whole through the ability to harvest, validate, analyse and interpret data from a variety of sources paired with AI capabilities. The lot includes a framework agreement for data analytics and AI services with a volume amounting to up to six million euros.

Through various e-government initiatives, the state's Ministry of the Interior, Digitalisation and Local Government is focused on streamlining internal administrative processes, enhancing communication across administrative levels, modernising registries, and aligning with federal standards. Bechtle's experts for data analytics and AI will be closely involved in related e-government projects.

Germany's largest IT system house will assist the state in analysing large volumes of data, ideally through automation, to identify trends and patterns. Insights derived from data analytics will then inform other e-government projects aimed at advancing the government's digital transformation overall.

In addition, Bechtle experts will consult the government on ways to integrate AI capabilities into a specific software application and unlock further added value. Both generative AI and machine learning may be used in related assessments, prototyping and solution designs, with a particular focus on IT security and data protection.

"Data analytics and artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly pivotal in digitalisation projects, driving innovation and developments with immense potential for the public sector," says Jochen Rummel, Managing Director, Bechtle IT System House Neckarsulm. "We are excited to support Baden-Württemberg in the ongoing implementation of the state's e-government strategy. With our expertise and extensive experience, we aim to play an active role in creating future-ready services and processes for all stakeholders, including citizens, local businesses and government employees."