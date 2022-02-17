Bechtle : Successful first half-year = Check

After I had successfully completed school in July 2021, the time had finally come on 1 September for me to become part of a huge company. This marked the beginning of a new phase of life for me and other trainees and students, in which I was given the opportunity to grow, learn and, above all, further my education.
Dzień dobry! Have any of you ever been to Poland? If someone had asked me that two months ago, my answer would have been "not yet". However, thanks to Bechtle, I have since been able to get to know this beautiful country and I'd like to share some of my experiences with you. I'm sure you'll be booking a trip too as soon as you've finished reading.