Bechtle : Successful first half-year = Check

18 Nov

5 weeks at Bechtle in Wroclaw - my review.

Dzień dobry! Have any of you ever been to Poland? If someone had asked me that two months ago, my answer would have been "not yet". However, thanks to Bechtle, I have since been able to get to know this beautiful country and I'd like to share some of my experiences with you. I'm sure you'll be booking a trip too as soon as you've finished reading.