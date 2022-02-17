Log in
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
Bechtle : Successful first half-year = Check

02/17/2022
Feb 17, 2022
Successful first half-year = Check

Written by

Vocational training: Wholesale and foreign trade management assistant

E-Mail: paul.stegmueller@bechtle.com

14Feb
Review 2021 - My start at Systemhouse Mannheim.
10Feb
My first impression of E-Commerce.
03Feb
My first days and impressions at Bechtle.
After I had successfully completed school in July 2021, the time had finally come on 1 September for me to become part of a huge company. This marked the beginning of a new phase of life for me and other trainees and students, in which I was given the opportunity to grow, learn and, above all, further my education.
18Nov
5 weeks at Bechtle in Wroclaw - my review.
Dzień dobry! Have any of you ever been to Poland? If someone had asked me that two months ago, my answer would have been "not yet". However, thanks to Bechtle, I have since been able to get to know this beautiful country and I'd like to share some of my experiences with you. I'm sure you'll be booking a trip too as soon as you've finished reading.
Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BECHTLE AG
09:48aBECHTLE : Successful first half-year = Check
PU
02/16SERVICENOW INTEGRATIONHUB : Automated processes for faster results.
PU
02/15SERVICENOW INTEGRATIONHUB : Automatisierte Prozesse für schnellere Ergebnisse.
PU
02/14BECHTLE AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/14BECHTLE : Review 2021 - My start at Systemhouse Mannheim.
PU
02/14BECHTLE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/11BECHTLE AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/11BECHTLE AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
02/11BECHTLE AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/11BECHTLE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Analyst Recommendations on BECHTLE AG
Financials
Sales 2021 6 279 M 7 139 M 7 139 M
Net income 2021 230 M 261 M 261 M
Net Debt 2021 126 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 6 017 M 6 840 M 6 840 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 12 744
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 47,75 €
Average target price 65,00 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG-24.13%6 840
ACCENTURE PLC-19.50%210 911
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.00%187 784
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.35%115 849
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.18%96 723
SNOWFLAKE INC.-10.05%93 330