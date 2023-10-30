Bechtle Supervisory Board appoints Konstantin Ebert to Executive Board

Neckarsulm, 30 October 2023 - Bechtle AG's Supervisory Board has announced the appointment of Konstantin Ebert, 52, to the IT service provider's Executive Board effective on 1 January 2024. He will succeed Jürgen Schäfer, 65, who has been overseeing the IT E-commerce segment as COO since 2009. Konstantin Ebert has been in charge of Bechtle's business in France, Benelux and the UK as Executive Vice President since 2021. In addition, he has been instrumental in the European IT company's international M&A strategy. Before his eventual retirement from Bechtle on 30 September 2024, Jürgen Schäfer will take on strategic tasks to bolster international collaboration in Human Resources, People Development, and Logistics & Service. The Executive Board of Germany's largest IT system house will thus be composed of Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Michael Guschlbauer, COO IT System House & Managed Services, and Konstantin Ebert, COO IT E-commerce.

"We are very grateful to Jürgen Schäfer for the outstanding work he has done over the past 15 years as a member of the Executive Board and congratulate him on his impressively long and successful career at Bechtle. For 35 years he has played a leading role in Bechtle's profitable growth, guiding the company with his business acumen, a great deal of empathy, and an open mind," says Klaus Winkler, Chairman of Bechtle AG's Supervisory Board. "Konstantin Ebert is a worthy successor in every regard, whose experience and exceptional strategic skills have been on display on the international stage for all to see. He fully embraces Bechtle's aspiration to be a future-first IT partner across Europe." During his nearly three-year tenure as EVP, Konstantin Ebert has guided no less than seven acquisitions of IT systems integrators in four countries-PQR, Axez and Fondo in the Netherlands, ACS and Tangible BenefIT in the UK, Prosol in Spain, as well as Apixit in France. As a member of the Executive Board, his area of remit will also span Bechtle's international M&A strategy. His initial appointment to the Executive Board is for a period of three years. Jürgen Schäfer: "Konstantin shares Bechtle's central values, and his entrepreneurial spirit, which is infused with his international experience, guides a steady hand. I couldn't imagine a better person to succeed me."

About Jürgen Schäfer

After completing his studies in business administration, and gaining experience in a medium-sized wholesale company, Jürgen Schäfer embarked on his Bechtle journey in 1988. Initially responsible for Sales and Organisation, he soon became Managing Director of the Bechtle IT system house in Würzburg in 1993 and later went on to successfully grow Bechtle's e-commerce business through its eponymous brand, Bechtle direct, spearheading the expansion into new European markets. Along the way, he would centralise all related processes within the company's Logistik & Service subsidiary. In January 2009, Jürgen Schäfer was appointed to the Executive Board as COO, overseeing the IT E-commerce segment. The 65-year old will conclude his successful career on 30 September 2024.

About Konstantin Ebert

Konstantin Ebert knows the IT industry inside out. He joined Bechtle in February 2021, coming from a management role at TeamViewer. Before that, the business administration graduate worked at NetApp Deutschland, holding various international leadership positions in his nine years there. The 52-year old started his professional career in 1998 as a consultant for ITC Deutschland, followed by stints at Fujitsu Siemens Computers and T-Systems Business Services. He is the father of three children and lives with his family near Heidelberg.