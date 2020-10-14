Bechtle : Uwe Burk to join Bechtle as Executive Vice President

Neckarsulm, 14 October 2020 - Uwe Burk changes from Dassault Systèmes to the ranks of Bechtle effective from 1 November and fills the newly created position of Executive Vice President CAD/CAM at Germany's largest IT system house. As former Vice President, Eurocentral Sales, 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS, the 56-year-old has strong ties with the Bechtle Group's CAD/CAM specialists. In the software industry since 1986, Uwe Burk began his career as a developer for CAD/CAM application software while studying Maths and Information Technology at the Technical University of Darmstadt. Following spells with SDRC Software, Unigraphics Solutions and Siemens PLM, in 2008 he came to Dassault Systèmes Deutschland GmbH, where he took on various management positions. During this time, he gained extensive insights into the manufacturer's ecosystem and established an excellent rapport with Bechtle's subsidiaries. The Bechtle Group's CAD/CAM specialists include SolidLine, Solidpro, Coffee, HCV Data, C-CAM and DPS Software in Germany, planetsoftware in Austria, and Solid Solutions in Switzerland. Together, the specialists have 750 employees. The Bechtle Group has been a Dassault Systèmes partner for the market-leading SOLIDWORKS portfolio for ten years and therefore holds the highest certification status.

'Uwe Burk is a great acquisition for Bechtle,' says Michael Guschlbauer, COO IT System House & Managed Services at Bechtle AG. 'We've maintained a very successful partnership with Dassault Systèmes for many years and are now looking to strengthen it further. We believe that Uwe Burk will prove the ideal person for the job of driving our transformation in this industry segment.'

'I am truly looking forward to my new role at Bechtle, which will allow me to see a familiar industry from an all new vantage point. My close ties with Dassault Systèmes, my knowledge of SOLIDWORKS combined with the Bechtle Group's impressive clout as a sales organisation and remarkable proximity to its customers bear outstanding opportunities to develop the CAD, CAM and PLM business for the benefit of our customers,' says Uwe Burk.

A highly successful trait among its 75 IT system houses that pepper the maps of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Bechtle aims to further bolster its principle of connected decentralisation among its CAD/CAM specialists, too. Uwe Burk will orchestrate Bechtle's competences and resources in this area with the goal of providing customers a holistic offering while using synergies across the Bechtle Group.