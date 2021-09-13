Log in
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bechtle : achieves Poly Platinum Partner status

09/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Bechtle achieves Poly Platinum Partner status
  • Highest seal of excellence for Poly audio and video solution services
  • Bechtle cements leading position in the Modern Workplace field

Neckarsulm, 13 September 2021 - Poly-manufacturer of high-quality audio and video solutions headquartered in Santa Cruz, California-awarded Bechtle AG Platinum Partner status in August. Poly has an extensive network of more than 7,000 channel and alliance partners to market its wide-ranging portfolio. Bechtle is one of seven companies in Germany holding the highest Platinum Partner status, which honours exceptional service and a high degree of specialisation in Poly products and services. Bechtle stood out in particular due to its revenue growth, certifications and development of expertise.

Poly was born from the merger of Plantronics and Polycom in 2019. The company develops communications solutions such as headsets, software, desk phones and audio and video solutions for modern workplaces. Bechtle and Poly have been working successfully together since 2006.

'We are experienced in the design and deployment of high-performance audio, video and conference technologies that make everyday collaboration as flexible and efficient as possible. It's important for us that corporate teams can communicate regardless of time and place. As a channel-first organisation, we set great store in long-term partnerships that are geared towards sustainable growth. In Bechtle, we have a strong European partner by our side that has been at the forefront of our partner landscape with its technological expertise and sales power for many years. With the new platinum status, we can work even more closely together for our customers' success,' explains Henning Schäfer, Vice President Central EMEA Sales, Poly.

The Bechtle Group has a number of certified specialists and five competence centres in the areas of video collaboration, voice and headsets. They consult customers on projects, offer virtual presentations and on-site demonstrations and therefore act as a link between the manufacturer, sales and the end customer.

'The pandemic has been a significant driver of the digital transformation and many employees have seen their working habits change considerably. With Poly's solutions companies and public organisations are able to realise more flexible and mobile scenarios. We have been successfully and strategically implementing the Modern Workplace for our customers for many years, and Poly's modern, cross-platform communications solutions combined with our extensive consultation and infrastructure services are crucial for successful, future-oriented workplace concepts,' says Cüneyt Aydogmus, Director Vendor Integrated Product Management Infrastructure, Bechtle Logistik & Service.

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 385 M 7 539 M 7 539 M
Net income 2021 222 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2021 52,1 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 7 978 M 9 437 M 9 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 421
Free-Float 65,0%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG6.48%9 437
ACCENTURE PLC30.90%216 824
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.44%190 843
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.85%122 814
INFOSYS LIMITED34.70%96 805
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.20%95 849