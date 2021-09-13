Bechtle : achieves Poly Platinum Partner status

Neckarsulm, 13 September 2021 - Poly-manufacturer of high-quality audio and video solutions headquartered in Santa Cruz, California-awarded Bechtle AG Platinum Partner status in August. Poly has an extensive network of more than 7,000 channel and alliance partners to market its wide-ranging portfolio. Bechtle is one of seven companies in Germany holding the highest Platinum Partner status, which honours exceptional service and a high degree of specialisation in Poly products and services. Bechtle stood out in particular due to its revenue growth, certifications and development of expertise.

Poly was born from the merger of Plantronics and Polycom in 2019. The company develops communications solutions such as headsets, software, desk phones and audio and video solutions for modern workplaces. Bechtle and Poly have been working successfully together since 2006.

'We are experienced in the design and deployment of high-performance audio, video and conference technologies that make everyday collaboration as flexible and efficient as possible. It's important for us that corporate teams can communicate regardless of time and place. As a channel-first organisation, we set great store in long-term partnerships that are geared towards sustainable growth. In Bechtle, we have a strong European partner by our side that has been at the forefront of our partner landscape with its technological expertise and sales power for many years. With the new platinum status, we can work even more closely together for our customers' success,' explains Henning Schäfer, Vice President Central EMEA Sales, Poly.

The Bechtle Group has a number of certified specialists and five competence centres in the areas of video collaboration, voice and headsets. They consult customers on projects, offer virtual presentations and on-site demonstrations and therefore act as a link between the manufacturer, sales and the end customer.

'The pandemic has been a significant driver of the digital transformation and many employees have seen their working habits change considerably. With Poly's solutions companies and public organisations are able to realise more flexible and mobile scenarios. We have been successfully and strategically implementing the Modern Workplace for our customers for many years, and Poly's modern, cross-platform communications solutions combined with our extensive consultation and infrastructure services are crucial for successful, future-oriented workplace concepts,' says Cüneyt Aydogmus, Director Vendor Integrated Product Management Infrastructure, Bechtle Logistik & Service.