Bechtle : achieves two Cisco Master certifications

Neckarsulm, 27 January 2021 - Bechtle has been certified with Cisco's Master Networking and Master Cloud & Managed Services Specializations, after clearing some high hurdles that required the IT company to proof extensive skills and knowledge in Cisco solutions. Bechtle is only Cisco's third partner in Germany to achieve the Master Networking Specialization.

A Cisco Gold status partner since 2005, Bechtle's new Master certifications not only substantiate the IT company's know-how surrounding Cisco products and solutions, but also attach the seal of excellence to its professional services offering in this area. This latest distinction was awarded following an external audit that spanned several days and required intensive preparation and technical evaluation as it scrutinised Bechtle's capabilities and architectural expertise. Bechtle SD-WAN and Bechtle Meraki as a Service, two service products that build on Cisco technology, have been found to meet the manufacturer's most stringent specifications, earning them the highest quality seal partners can achieve.

'The Master certifications confirm our colleagues' extensive competence across the spectrum of highly complex network, cloud and managed services solutions, as well as the excellent collaboration between our IT system houses, Competence Centres and other specialist units. These certifications once again reinforce our market position as an expert for all things Cisco,' says Michael Guschlbauer, COO, IT System House & Managed Services, Bechtle AG.

In order to optimally channel Bechtle's dispersed expertise for the benefit of its customers, specialists collaborate across sites and units, including Cisco networking expert and Bechtle Group member, Stemmer GmbH, the Cisco Competence Centre at Bechtle Bonn, dedicated specialists at Bechtle's system house and e-commerce units, as well as Bechtle Hosting & Operations-all of which played a critical role in achieving the certifications.

'Through its specializations in networking, cloud computing, and managed services, Bechtle is addressing customer needs for today and the future. The Master status will add strength to their customer value and ultimately provide growth for Bechtle's professional performance,' says José van Dijk, Vice President Partner Performance & Operations, Cisco.

With 236 specialists holding over 921 Cisco certifications, Bechtle's knowledge spans the entire Cisco portfolio, enabling a full range of services and far exceeding the manufacturer's requirements for Gold Partner status. Bechtle is also able to provide 24×7 partner support.