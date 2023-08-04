Bechtle acquires IT system house in Spain

Neckarsulm, 04 August 2023 - Bechtle has acquired Prosol Ingeniería S.L. and Prosol Iscat S.L. to broaden its Spanish portfolio and include IT services for the first time. Together, the two companies employ 50 staff and achieved revenues of some 15 million euros in 2022 at their sites in Las Rozas, near Madrid, and Terrassa, close to Barcelona. Prosol has been active on the Spanish market as a systems integrator for the industrial sector since 1996, offering services that now complement Bechtle's e-commerce business in the country. For Prosol's founder, managing director and primary shareholder, Manuel Climent, the sale to Bechtle is also a way to secure his succession, although he will stay on board in an advisory capacity during the period of integration. The three remaining members of the board overseeing sales, technology and finance will remain in their positions. Juan-José Moneo will take over the reins of the company alongside his role of Managing Director of Bechtle direct Spain.

With Prosol, Bechtle is continuing to pursue its European expansion strategy, bolstering its portfolio in those countries where it already has an active e-commerce presence. Following acquisitions in the DACH region, the IT service provider has most recently purchased companies in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France (subject to regulatory approval). Bechtle direct opened its doors in Spain in 2001 and also has sites in Madrid and Barcelona. Besides its portfolio, Prosol also brings an expanded customer base and will strengthen the IT provider's partnerships with important manufacturers.

"As the founder, it is extremely important to me that the company is in good hands and our employees enjoy excellent future prospects. I'm therefore delighted to have found a strong international player in the IT market in Bechtle. Our own activities tie in perfectly with Bechtle's, spelling a great opportunity for all stakeholders," says Manuel Climent, Founder and Managing Director of Prosol.

Prosol and Bechtle are expanding each other's offering to their existing customers and are also working on strengthening relationships with manufacturing partners and distributors. "We are very pleased to welcome an excellent team in Prosol to support us as we set our sights on continued expansion in Spain. This is a new chapter for both of us," says Juan-José Moneo, Managing Director of Bechtle direct Spain. "Our aim is to better serve our customers' needs through continuous organic growth, but also further strategic acquisitions such as that of Prosol and establish ourselves among the top 5 IT providers on the Spanish market." Bechtle direct in Spain currently employs 82 staff and achieved revenues of 84 million euros in the last fiscal year.

Prosol will continue to operate under its brand until fully integrated, after which it will serve its public-sector and business customers under the Bechtle name.

As is usual, the purchase price and conditions remain confidential.