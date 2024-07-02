Bechtle acquires Magnetic Media Network - A leading IT solutions provider in Italy

Neckarsulm, 02 July 2024 - Bechtle AG has acquired Magnetic Media Network S.p.A. (MMN) headquartered in Trezzo sull'Adda (near Milan) with a second site in Roncade (near Venice). Founded in 1989, the IT solutions provider and its some 100 employees achieved revenues of 68.6 million euros in the 2022/23 fiscal year. With this purchase, Bechtle is significantly strengthening its position in the Italian market. Bechtle direct Italy and MMN serve large enterprise, SME and public sector customers and in MMN, Bechtle is gaining an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER). Bechtle already holds this partner status in Germany, which allows it to offer enterprise customers holistic and specialist solutions based on the full range of iOS and Mac technologies. In Italy, MMN represents the first and currently one of just two IT companies granted this status, and also works very closely with other IT vendors including Xerox, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Jamf, Cyberoo, Fortinet, Cisco and Microsoft.

By acquiring a company characterised by outstanding customer relationships and with an excellent reputation in Italy, Bechtle is continuing to expand its reach across Europe. MMN is a creative solution provider that quickly integrates the latest technological developments into its portfolio and supplements them with innovative services.



The company has an office at Europe's largest innovation centre and start-up incubator located at its Roncade site and its development team is made up of graduates of the European Apple Developer Academy among others, who are dedicated to evolving business-relevant solutions related to augmented and virtual reality with Apple Vision Pro.



Konstantin Ebert, COO, Bechtle AG: "In MMN, we are gaining a company driven by its remarkable passion for technology and which is incredibly creative and fast when it comes to developing modern services that will help us grow our portfolio in this very interesting European market. Bechtle and MMN complement each other perfectly and will leverage their respective strengths during their future collaborations."



Setting course for ambitious growth

By agreeing to the sale, MMN's founders and primary shareholders are aiming to lay the foundations for further European growth within the Bechtle Group. PierDamiano Airoldi, Co-founder and CEO and Antonio Poloni, Executive Vice President, will remain in their positions going forward.



"We aspire to achieve above-average growth with and for our customers into the future, which is why, with its ambitious European strategy, Bechtle AG is the best partner we could wish for. Bechtle's security and size coupled with MMN's flexibility and innovative spirit is the perfect combination for us to realise our future growth plans," says PierDamiano Airoldi.



Antonio Poloni continues: "Our ability to anticipate and drive technological breakthroughs has seen us double our revenues over the last four years, but we know that the best is yet to come, both for us as a business and for our employees, and I am of the firm belief that Bechtle is the perfect fit for us."



For Bechtle, the purchase sees the number of its employees in Italy quadruple and also gives it its first foothold in the country's service sector. Bechtle has been active in the Italian market since 1998 and currently employs some 30 people at its IT e-commerce sites in Milan and Bolzano.



The purchase price and conditions remain confidential, as usual.