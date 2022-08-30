Log in
Bechtle : announces intent to double IT security team

08/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Bechtle announces intent to double IT security team
  • Bechtle expands strategic growth area
  • 200+ vacancies for security experts
  • New in-house qualification programme

Neckarsulm, 30 August 2022 - Bechtle AG is ramping up for a considerable expansion of its strategic IT security portfolio, aiming to double its current team through a combination of new hires and an in-house qualification programme. Boasting some 300 certified IT security experts, Bechtle today ranks among Germany's top three IT service providers in this segment. The increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks on companies of all shapes and sizes, as well as institutions of the public sector, have sent the demand for professional services soaring-in particular over the past few months. Bechtle provides customers with extensive know-how and end-to-end services from consulting to implementation all the way to operations, helping them to effectively prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks.

Bechtle is planning to expand its resources in the growing IT security market across the board. This includes cloud, application, data centre, infrastructure, perimeter and cybersecurity, but also data protection and information security, all of which are seeing a steady climb in demand.

"Our security experts are top notch and all of them are doing an excellent job, taking responsibility in a field that is highly critical for every business. However, our customers' fast-increasing need for IT security means that there is plenty of room for us to expand our resources in this growing market," says Michael Guschlbauer, COO, IT System House & Managed Services, Bechtle AG.

Bechtle has a vast community of security experts organised in 16 Competence Centres that are attached to the group's system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Altogether, the around 300 specialists hold more than 1,200 individual certifications spanning an extensive IT security product portfolio counting over 50 manufacturers.

In addition, Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has certified Bechtle as an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Response service provider through a special qualification programme. This enables Bechtle to effectively support customers including critical infrastructure operators in fending off and managing attacks. As a security service provider, Bechtle is available to customers around the clock, 365 days a year.

There are currently over 200 vacancies at Bechtle sites in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including for cybersecurity engineers, IT security consultants, IT cyber defence specialists and IT forensic specialists. In addition, Bechtle has developed a dedicated qualification programme within its own Bechtle Academy addressed at career jumpers and IT experts in other fields in order to meet the growing demand, and is also cooperating with universities to win new talent.

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
