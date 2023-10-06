Bechtle completes acquisition of French service provider, Apixit

Neckarsulm, 06 October 2023 - Bechtle AG has successfully completed the purchase of French IT system house Apixit S.A.S effective on 05 October 2023 after receiving approval from Apixit's workers' council and the relevant French authorities. Adding IT services to Bechtle's existing portfolio in the country, Apixit has a firm foothold in Europe's third-largest IT market with its ten sites in Lille, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Les Ulis (headquarters), Rennes, Quimper, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Maisons-Laffitte.

Apixit employs some 380 staff and achieved revenues of 85 million euros in the 2021/22 fiscal year-almost half of which was generated by its cybersecurity business. The IT service provider's offering includes a dedicated Security Operations Centre (SOC) providing organisations with all security-critical IT services, a Network Operations Centre (NOC), digital infrastructure services, as well as comprehensive managed services along with systematic vulnerability management.

Bechtle strengthens its market position

Bechtle has been active on the French market since 2000, initially with its Bechtle direct brand before subsidiaries Bechtle Comsoft, Inmac Wstore and Cadmes joined the fold. Apixit's regional sites complement the Bechtle Group's current locations in Paris, Antony, Roissy-en-France, Plessis, Angoulême, Illkirch-Graffenstaden and Sophia Antipolis and the purchase further consolidates Bechtle's position as one of the five largest IT companies in France. With Apixit, the number of Bechtle Group employees in France has increased to some 1,200.

Bechtle first announced its intent to acquire Apixit in a press release on 05 July 2023: Bechtle intends to purchase French cybersecurity and IT infrastructure service provider Apixit