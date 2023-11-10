NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - The IT service provider Bechtle continued to feel the restraint of medium-sized customers in the third quarter. Total revenue increased by one percent year-on-year to 1.48 billion euros, as the MDax company announced in Neckarsulm on Friday. This was significantly less than previously estimated by analysts. While business with the installation and management of IT systems grew, online trading in IT components continued to decline. CEO Thomas Olemotz confirmed the annual forecasts and referred to a significant increase in incoming orders in the quarter. Bechtle achieved an increase in earnings before taxes of 6.4 percent to 93.9 million euros. The corresponding margin was surprisingly high with an increase of 0.3 percentage points to 6.3 percent. On balance, Bechtle increased earnings after taxes by slightly more than five percent to just under 67 million euros./men/zb