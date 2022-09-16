Bechtle : has record-breaking trainee year

Neckarsulm, 16 September 2022 - Bechtle begins the 2022 academic year with a new record. With 256 vocational trainees and dual students, more young people than ever are starting off their professional lives at Bechtle. Across the IT group, there are currently 762 members of the latest Bechtle generation across 12 technical and commercial professions that require formal training in Germany, as well as nine dual university programmes-52 more compared to last year. The group-wide trainee ratio is thus at some 6 per cent, and Bechtle aims to increase this to 10 per cent by 2030. The application phase for the coming academic year has already begun.

"The start of the academic year is always a special time for us. Being able to offer so many young and motivated people a secure position with long-term prospects is a matter of great importance to us. And it's about far more than simply investing in the future of our company. Actively turning the page on the lack of skilled workers concerns our society as a whole. We're delighted that our expanded training offering has received such high interest and that so many young people are putting their trust in us," says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO of Bechtle AG.

Of the 762 young people currently in training, 402 have chosen a technical and 248 a commercial path, with the split being 74 to 38 for dual-study programmes. The vast majority of 687 vocational trainees and students is undergoing their professional education at Bechtle sites in Germany.

New: Cyber Security, Data Science and Software Engineering

Bechtle has further expanded its wide range of vocational training paths to now include commercial positions for digitalisation management. Other roles in high demand include IT, wholesale and foreign trade, and consulting specialists. In partnership with cooperative state universities, Bechtle students are currently reading for degrees in a total of nine different courses, including business administration, business informatics, online media and cyber security. With data science and software engineering, there are also two new focus areas for the business informatics course.

Extensive training programme

To get them off to the right start, Bechtle invites all new trainees to an onboarding event at its Bechtle Platz 1 headquarters to give them an opportunity to expand their network into other Bechtle locations, discover the administrative hub which is home to the group's central service units, and gain insights into the company history and culture. It's also the start of a specially tailored range of seminars that accompanies trainees and concludes with exam preparation courses. A mentoring programme provides advice and support every step of the way to make people feel quickly at home.

Traineeships available for 2023

The various opportunities available for Autumn 2023, both for vocational trainees and university students have already been published. Bechtle is presenting all vacant places, more information on traineeships and dual study courses, as well as ways to apply at bechtle.com/career.