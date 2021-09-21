Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Bechtle AG
  News
  Summary
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Report
02:42aBECHTLE : introduces Sustainability Strategy 2030
PU
02:01aBECHTLE AG : Raised from Sell to Buy by UBS
MD
09/16BECHTLE : buys Open Networks in Austria
PU
Bechtle : introduces Sustainability Strategy 2030

09/21/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Bechtle introduces Sustainability Strategy 2030
  • Strategic objectives and concrete measures create transparency
  • Bechtle aims to be carbon-neutral by 2030

Neckarsulm, 21 September 2021 - Bechtle AG today introduced its Sustainability Strategy 2030, the Neckarsulm-based IT company with branches in 14 European countries is thus formalising a number of economic, environmental and social concerns, correlating strategic objectives with concrete measures.

Bechtle began taking a systematic approach to sustainability in 2011, and has been publishing all activities in an annual Sustainability Report for six years. The Bechtle Sustainability Strategy 2030 presented now builds on the organisations previous achievements while adding new and ambitious plans for the future. At its heart are four strategic areas of action-ethical business practices, people, environment, and digital future-each with three focal points and strategic goals attached.

In a similar vein, Bechtle has developed a Sustainability Programme, defining milestones and operative actions, enabling progress to be consistently tracked and measures to be adjusted as and when this becomes necessary. The list of aspirations includes Bechtle's objective to become carbon neutral in areas it can influence by 2030, which the company aims to achieve through a triad of avoidance, reduction and compensation.

"Our Sustainability Strategy 2030 is an expression of our corporate responsibility towards both our stakeholders and our shareholders. At the same time, it is a clear commitment to looking the full ecological, environmental and social impact of our activities in the face. All objectives and measures have been chosen to underpin our strive for being genuine as a company, to retain our credibility, and to stay successful for years to come," says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.

The four strategic areas of action can be mapped to the three pillars of sustainable development-environmental, social, and economic-and directly correlate with Bechtle's business activities and the specific sustainability factors that are relevant to the group. There's no hierarchy to them, nor are they isolated from one another. Each area of action is as important as the next, with the company's attention also aimed at the upstream and downstream value chains.

The Bechtle Sustainability Strategy 2030 has been developed over the course of the past twelve months. Extensive analyses laid the foundation for a collaborative effort that saw stakeholders from the Bechtle Group's own ranks strategise in a number of dedicated workshops. This means that even upon its introduction, the strategy is already well embedded across the organisation.

"Our Sustainability Strategy shows us a way forward, it puts us on a good track and ensures transparency and orientation along the way-both within our organisation and for those watching us from outside," explains Dr Thomas Olemotz.

More information on bechtle.com/sustainability

Bechtle AG published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
