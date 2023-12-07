Bechtle joins AI ecosystem Ipai

Neckarsulm, 7 December 2023 - Bechtle has signed a contract with Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (Ipai) in Heilbronn and is now a member of the European flagship project for AI. Headquartered in neighbouring Neckarsulm, Germany's largest IT system house not only intends to contribute its own AI innovations, but also leverage the platform to further bolster its network. Ipai aspires to become Europe's most expansive ecosystem for applied artificial intelligence. "For us as a future-first IT partner, this collaboration with Ipai is both an opportunity and a commitment to playing an active role in the development of AI," says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.

As a member of the Ipai community, Bechtle supports the highly ambitious project of establishing a European centre for AI applications only a stone's throw away from its headquarters. Bechtle had already signed a letter of intent outlining the creation of an innovation park for artificial intelligence in the region in January 2021 for the purpose of bringing together entrepreneurial innovation and scientific excellence in an attractive location.

"By adding Bechtle to our ecosystem, we are gaining a leading IT player from Germany with a vast network and capabilities in the European market. An exciting new stakeholder on our journey to becoming the global home of human AI," says Moritz Gräter, CEO, Ipai.

Putting AI to entrepreneurial practice

In October, Bechtle acquired a majority stake in AI company Planet AI-its first investment in a research-oriented company-considerably extending its own portfolio of AI applications. In addition, with its excellent relationships to manufacturers such as AWS, HPE, Microsoft or NVIDIA, Bechtle is already involved heavily in the testing and marketing of AI developments.

AI on offer and in use

Bechtle is itself using AI applications to organise internal processes more efficiently and has come to notice a strong spurt of interest coming from customers across the private and public sectors. "In the future, the ability to effectively harness artificial intelligence will be one component that can make or break a company. We have now laid a very solid foundation, not only with Planet AI's patented core technologies and the applications they power, but also with our excellent partner relationships to leading IT manufacturers," says Dr Thomas Olemotz.