Bechtle : joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Neckarsulm, 30 November 2020 - Bechtle joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), the Microsoft-initiated ecosystem that brings together leading software vendors and managed security service providers from across the cybersecurity industry. The exclusive, invite-only membership reflects Bechtle's strong standing as a provider of comprehensive managed services for the manufacturer's cloud products.

Established in 2018, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association unites independent software vendors who integrate their IT security products with Microsoft solutions in a joint effort to create the best possible defence against the growing threat of cybercrime. Bechtle is among the first providers of managed security services to be included in the programme since 2020 with the goal of a deepened collaboration to secure Microsoft deployments for enterprise and public-sector customers.

'I am pleased to welcome Bechtle to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we hope to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies, so together we can better secure and protect our joint customers,' said Mandana Javaheri, Global Director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp.

Comprehensive managed cloud service offering

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Bechtle offers its customers a breadth of managed services for the operation of cloud-based Microsoft 365 and Azure products, such as unified and highly automated security services for the Bechtle SMART Workplace that builds on Microsoft 365 created in Bechtle's own Service Factory. With a new range of Azure Operations Services, the IT company also helps customers enhance the security and efficiency of their Azure cloud resources. In addition to operating essential Azure services, Bechtle is also able to secure customer infrastructures through managed firewall, network or VPN services, as well as the AI-powered security information and event management solution, Azure Sentinel. Customers can simply source managed cloud services for their Microsoft products via the Bechtle Clouds platform.

'Our experts ensure the professional operation of Microsoft environments in line with modern methods and security standards, allowing customers to stay focused on their core business and continue to drive their digital transformation. Our continuous and very close collaboration with Microsoft, as well as our membership in the MISA ecosystem, give us access to an extensive knowledge pool for the benefit of our customers,' says Oliver Schmidt, Executive Vice President, Managed Services, Bechtle.