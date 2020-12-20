Log in
Bechtle : named Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

12/20/2020 | 01:29pm EST
Bechtle named Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
  • Seal of excellence for Microsoft Azure service portfolio
  • Audit confirms expertise and quality of cloud transformation offering

Neckarsulm, 16 December 2020 - Microsoft has named Bechtle as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). The seal of excellence recognises Bechtle as an outstanding partner for the planning, migration and operation of cloud services on the Azure platform. Bechtle's excellent performance and portfolio were confirmed in the course of an extensive audit.

As a new Azure Expert MSP, Bechtle counts as one of Microsoft's strongest global partners in the implementation of digital transformation projects of the companies' mutual customers. To achieve the status of Azure Expert MSP, businesses must not only be a Gold Cloud platform partner and take part in the vendor's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program, but also undergo an independent audit to confirm technical and organisation skills as well as demonstrate successfully implemented and operated customer environments. Bechtle offers a dedicated portfolio of Professional and Managed Services that spans the entire lifecycle of cloud services running on the Azure platform.

'We are delighted that our hard work has been recognised in being named a Managed Service Provider for Microsoft Azure. With over 150 certified specialists, our own Service Factory and experience in a multitude of industries, we are able to bring together the expertise and ability to deliver solutions that are crucial for our customers' digital journey,' says Roger Bär, Director Microsoft Alliance, Bechtle AG.

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:28:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5 768 M 7 069 M 7 069 M
Net income 2020 188 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2020 56,5 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 7 615 M 9 312 M 9 332 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 12 055
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 166,00 €
Last Close Price 181,30 €
Spread / Highest target 5,90%
Spread / Average Target -8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECHTLE AG44.81%9 312
ACCENTURE PLC26.44%168 865
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES32.35%145 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.11%112 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.01%76 861
INFOSYS LIMITED62.73%68 640
