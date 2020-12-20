Bechtle : named Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Neckarsulm, 16 December 2020 - Microsoft has named Bechtle as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). The seal of excellence recognises Bechtle as an outstanding partner for the planning, migration and operation of cloud services on the Azure platform. Bechtle's excellent performance and portfolio were confirmed in the course of an extensive audit.

As a new Azure Expert MSP, Bechtle counts as one of Microsoft's strongest global partners in the implementation of digital transformation projects of the companies' mutual customers. To achieve the status of Azure Expert MSP, businesses must not only be a Gold Cloud platform partner and take part in the vendor's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program, but also undergo an independent audit to confirm technical and organisation skills as well as demonstrate successfully implemented and operated customer environments. Bechtle offers a dedicated portfolio of Professional and Managed Services that spans the entire lifecycle of cloud services running on the Azure platform.

'We are delighted that our hard work has been recognised in being named a Managed Service Provider for Microsoft Azure. With over 150 certified specialists, our own Service Factory and experience in a multitude of industries, we are able to bring together the expertise and ability to deliver solutions that are crucial for our customers' digital journey,' says Roger Bär, Director Microsoft Alliance, Bechtle AG.