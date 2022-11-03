Bechtle : named EMEA Cisco Public Sector Partner of the Year

Neckarsulm, 3 November 2022 - At its Partner Summit in Las Vegas, US network specialist, Cisco, named Bechtle as its Public Sector Partner of the Year in the EMEA region as well as Enterprise Networking & Meraki Partner of the Year in Germany. The honour serves as ongoing recognition of the partners' outstanding collaboration in public sector digitalisation projects as well as in the modernisation of network infrastructures for customers across all industries.

"Our strategic direction, trusting relationship and in-depth knowledge of customer needs are key drivers of our mutual success," says Michael Guschlbauer, COO, IT System House & Managed Services, Bechtle AG. "We are delighted by these awards as they underscore our efforts to advance the digital transformation across industries with our customer-oriented solutions."

Strategic public sector success

Bechtle is one of Cisco's strongest partners in the education segment, particularly in the fast-growing business with schools and universities, connecting two very extensive networks of specialists responding to the wide-ranging requirements of local, regional and international digitalisation projects in the sector.

With the companies' sharp focus on dedicated digitalisation offerings for public institutions, they have both set themselves ambitious growth targets that also extend to the healthcare industry and are significantly contributing to the expansion of managed services for public hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Enterprise customer growth

The healthy and sustainable customer growth observed in all sectors in Germany and other European markets underpins the success of Bechtle's and Cisco's committed partnership.

Decisive factors in this growth are a strong market presence and the continuous qualification and certification of employees alongside a blend of managed services for cloud-based Cisco Meraki technologies and Bechtle's catalogue of tailored services for companies of all shapes and sizes.