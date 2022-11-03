Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bechtle AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:00 2022-11-03 am EDT
34.38 EUR   -1.77%
04:45aBechtle : named EMEA Cisco Public Sector Partner of the Year
PU
10/26BECHTLE AG : From Neutral to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
10/21BECHTLE AG : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bechtle : named EMEA Cisco Public Sector Partner of the Year

11/03/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bechtle named EMEA Cisco Public Sector Partner of the Year
  • Award honours business development with public sector customers
  • Additional accolade for Enterprise Networking & Meraki Partner of the Year - Germany

Neckarsulm, 3 November 2022 - At its Partner Summit in Las Vegas, US network specialist, Cisco, named Bechtle as its Public Sector Partner of the Year in the EMEA region as well as Enterprise Networking & Meraki Partner of the Year in Germany. The honour serves as ongoing recognition of the partners' outstanding collaboration in public sector digitalisation projects as well as in the modernisation of network infrastructures for customers across all industries.

"Our strategic direction, trusting relationship and in-depth knowledge of customer needs are key drivers of our mutual success," says Michael Guschlbauer, COO, IT System House & Managed Services, Bechtle AG. "We are delighted by these awards as they underscore our efforts to advance the digital transformation across industries with our customer-oriented solutions."

Strategic public sector success

Bechtle is one of Cisco's strongest partners in the education segment, particularly in the fast-growing business with schools and universities, connecting two very extensive networks of specialists responding to the wide-ranging requirements of local, regional and international digitalisation projects in the sector.

With the companies' sharp focus on dedicated digitalisation offerings for public institutions, they have both set themselves ambitious growth targets that also extend to the healthcare industry and are significantly contributing to the expansion of managed services for public hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Enterprise customer growth
The healthy and sustainable customer growth observed in all sectors in Germany and other European markets underpins the success of Bechtle's and Cisco's committed partnership.

Decisive factors in this growth are a strong market presence and the continuous qualification and certification of employees alongside a blend of managed services for cloud-based Cisco Meraki technologies and Bechtle's catalogue of tailored services for companies of all shapes and sizes.

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BECHTLE AG
04:45aBechtle : named EMEA Cisco Public Sector Partner of the Year
PU
10/26BECHTLE AG : From Neutral to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
10/21BECHTLE AG : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
10/20Bechtle : takes up residency at Campus Sternhöhe in Stuttgart
PU
10/19BECHTLE AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
10/19BECHTLE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18Bechtle : Oliver Hambrecht appointed Executive Vice President
PU
09/27Bechtle : opens new data centre in Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region
PU
09/16Bechtle : has record-breaking trainee year
PU
08/31BECHTLE AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BECHTLE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 813 M 5 734 M 5 734 M
Net income 2022 254 M 250 M 250 M
Net cash 2022 136 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 4 410 M 4 350 M 4 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 199
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 35,00 €
Average target price 52,04 €
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG-44.39%4 350
ACCENTURE PLC-34.28%171 665
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.29%143 358
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.37%123 712
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.71%98 607
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.72%78 751