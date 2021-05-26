Bechtle : partners with Virtustream to offer mission-critical cloud services

Neckarsulm, 26 May 2021 - Bechtle announced today the broad expansion of its cloud portfolio with the addition of mission-critical cloud solutions from Virtustream, a business of Dell Technologies. Virtustream is the enterprise-class cloud company trusted by businesses and organizations globally to transform IT and move their mission-critical applications to the cloud. Virtustream offers the reliability, agility, security, compliance, and performance of a dedicated private cloud, combined with the flexibility, scalability and economic benefits of a public cloud. Bechtle's new offerings use Virtustream cloud services via its own Clouds platform, enabling seamless integration into customers' hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

The new partnership includes services for planning, migrating and running business-critical enterprise applications like those from SAP. With more than a decade of deep experience, Virtustream's cloud solutions and xStreamCare Managed Services are widely trusted for running and optimizing SAP workloads in the cloud. With Virtustream's purpose-built platform and services, helping customers managing complex, mission-critical enterprise applications is efficient, flexible and seamless. As part of this new offering, Bechtle will provide implementation and orchestration services as part of its customized managed services.

Melanie Schüle, Managing Director, Bechtle Clouds: 'Our clients look to Bechtle for delivering end-to-end cloud solutions. Virtustream's proven experience with mission-critical applications, such as SAP, further enables Bechtle to deliver on that promise.'

'Bechtle's market reach and trusted advisor status combined with Virtustream's deep expertise and purpose-built enterprise-class cloud deliver a very compelling value proposition for customers throughout EMEA,' says Virtustream's Chris Bairstow, Vice President of EMEA Sales.