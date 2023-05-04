Advanced search
Bechtle : strengthens 3D printing business

05/04/2023 | 05:43am EDT
  • SGSolution AG becomes a Bechtle Group company
  • Specialist for HP 3D printing expands footprint in Switzerland
  • Strategic addition to Bechtle's PLM portfolio

Neckarsulm, 4 May 2023 - Bechtle AG today announces the acquisition of 3D printing specialist SGSolution AG. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Wallisellen near Zurich, and in 2022 generated CHF 4.1 million in revenues with just 4 employees. SGSolution has been an authorised channel partner for HP Jet Fusion 3D printing technology in Switzerland since 2017. The purchase extends Bechtle's activities in the area of additive manufacturing, the successful cornerstone of its subsidiaries, Solidpro and Solidline. Solidpro has years of experience marketing HP 3D print solutions. Under the Bechtle umbrella, the two specialists together with SGSolution make up HP's most important partner for 3D printing in Europe. In addition, SGSolution widens the Bechtle Group's PLM portfolio in Switzerland, where Solid Solutions AG has been Bechtle's CAD/PLM specialist since 2011.

3D printing is a forward-facing technology that enables fast speeds and flexibility when translating digital models into physical objects, with use cases ranging from prototyping to cost-efficient mass production. Specialist 3D printing service providers and manufacturing companies alike take advantage of additive methods to drive the digitalisation and achieve greater flexibility of industrial processes.

"Over the past few years, we have successfully established HP's 3D printing technology as the leading technology for polymer-based production in Switzerland. Joining the Bechtle Group is an excellent starting point for us to further cement our market position and accelerate our growth," says Martin Affolter, Managing Director, SGSolution AG.

"We are very pleased to continue the development of our fast-growing 3D printing business with SGSolution. Martin Affolter and his team possess outstanding expertise regarding both the technology and the market, enhancing our competence in additive manufacturing solutions. Plus, SGSolution is also increasing our reach with PLM, engineering and manufacturing solutions in Switzerland," says Uwe Burk, EVP, Bechtle PLM.

The Bechtle Group has dedicated system houses for PLM solutions in six European countries, including DPS Software, Solidline, Solidpro and Coffee in Germany, planetsoftware in Austria, Cadmes in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, as well as Solid Solutions and now also SGSolution in Switzerland. Together, these specialised subsidiaries have some 900 employees.

The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Disclaimer

Bechtle AG published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
