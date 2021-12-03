Bechtle : yet again wins Dataport tender

Neckarsulm/Hamburg, 3 December 2021 - Dataport has awarded Bechtle Hamburg the framework agreement "Supply of hardware and services for IT seats" effective from 1 January 2023. Dataport will procure standardised hardware and related services for its own organisation and customers over the following four years until the end of 2026. The scope essentially comprises PCs, notebooks, thin clients and monitors for around 100,000 seats, with a total volume of approx. €220 million.



Bechtle has concluded the contract with their partners of many years' standing, HP and Phillips. At present, the Bechtle IT system house Hamburg employs around 200 technicians solely dedicated to providing hardware-related services on-site for Dataport and other customers of the public IT service provider-from the installation of new end devices to the recycling or disposal of retired equipment. In addition to optimum value for money in terms of hardware and services, the tender focused on feasible innovations as well as environmental and social sustainability. Working conditions at the production sites for the devices will be monitored by the independent watchdog Electronics Watch. Another decisive factor was that the IT products all carry the TCO-Certified seal for sustainability. The current framework agreement between Dataport and Bechtle was extended by one year until the end of 2022 due to the corona pandemic, which the partners also want to make use of to further optimise existing processes.

"Thanks to our market size, we have once again succeeded in creating an ideal framework for the regional governments that we supply to cover their hardware needs, including related services. It was also crucial for us to find a contractual partner who would assume ecological and social responsibility together with us. With Bechtle as our strong partner, we can also ensure that we continuously drive forward the digital transformation of public administration in a targeted manner and with plenty of room for creative solutions," explains Andreas Reichel, Chief Technology Officer, Dataport.

Bechtle was previously awarded Dataport framework contracts in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The public IT service provider also works closely with Bechtle on future-oriented projects involving open source solutions and the digital sovereignty of public authorities. Dataport employs around 4,000 people at eight locations and provides ICT services for administrative bodies in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Bremen, Saxony-Anhalt and the tax administrations in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony, as well as for the "IT-Verbund Schleswig-Holstein AöR (ITVSH)".

"It is a tremendous feeling to win such an important tender again. For more than ten years, we have been united by a strong partnership characterised by great responsibility, reliability and trust. We value Dataport's innovative strength in digital transformation and the implementation of creative solutions in public administration. The agility that goes along with this has always kept us on the move-and will continue to do so in the future," says Elmar König, Executive Vice President, Bechtle AG.

Dataport is committed to the principle of digital sovereignty, provides secure IT infrastructures for its sponsoring states and municipalities, and continues to drive the digital transformation by developing modern services. "As a public IT service provider, Dataport supports administration very successfully with high-quality and economical IT processes. Our partnership not only stands for the reliable provision of the full scope of services, but is also characterised by innovation and sustainability. On this basis, we want to support Dataport in the digital transformation as best we can with future-proof solutions," says Steven Handgrätinger, Head of Public Sector, Bechtle Systemhaus Holding AG.

