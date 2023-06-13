DD: Bechtle AG: Klaus Winkler, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.06.2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Winkler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bechtle AG

b) LEI

529900HA2QT774RUXW59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005158703

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.69 EUR 13191.50 EUR 37.50 EUR 7125.00 EUR 37.33 EUR 4106.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.5735 EUR 24422.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Börse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

