  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bechtle AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:43:03 2023-06-13 am EDT
38.31 EUR   +0.68%
04:28aDd : Bechtle AG: Klaus Winkler, buy
EQ
05/26BECHTLE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25Bechtle Ag : Bechtle Reports Higher Dividend and Expanded Supervisory Board
EQ
DD: Bechtle AG: Klaus Winkler, buy

06/13/2023 | 04:28am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Winkler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bechtle AG

b) LEI
529900HA2QT774RUXW59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005158703

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.69 EUR 13191.50 EUR
37.50 EUR 7125.00 EUR
37.33 EUR 4106.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.5735 EUR 24422.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83795  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 512 M 7 002 M 7 002 M
Net income 2023 263 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2023 66,5 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 1,78%
Capitalization 4 794 M 5 155 M 5 155 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 14 324
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 38,05 €
Average target price 48,06 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Dull EVP-IT eCommerce-Germany, Austria & Switzerland
Dirk Müller-Niessner Chief Technology Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECHTLE AG15.09%5 155
ACCENTURE PLC16.73%196 710
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.30%144 100
SIEMENS AG24.02%137 017
IBM-3.17%123 876
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%90 209
