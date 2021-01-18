Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bechtle AG    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-AFR : Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/18/2021 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bechtle AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-01-18 / 15:32 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2021 
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2021 
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/reports 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Bechtle AG 
              Bechtle Platz 1 
              74172 Neckarsulm 
              Germany 
Internet:     bechtle.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 09:33 ET (14:33 GMT)

All news about BECHTLE AG
09:39aBECHTLE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
09:34aDGAP-AFR : Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
DJ
01/14BECHTLE AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/11PRESS RELEASE : Akarion AG: FFG funds innovative GRC project of the high-tech co..
DJ
2020BECHTLE : to support numerous Corona vaccination centres
PU
2020BECHTLE : named Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
PU
2020DGAP-PVR : Bechtle AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : Bechtle AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : Bechtle AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : Bechtle AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 793 M 6 985 M 6 985 M
Net income 2020 190 M 229 M 229 M
Net Debt 2020 53,3 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 7 174 M 8 673 M 8 650 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 12 055
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 166,57 €
Last Close Price 170,80 €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECHTLE AG-4.26%8 673
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.95%163 507
ACCENTURE PLC-2.89%160 874
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%114 403
INFOSYS LIMITED7.10%78 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.56%69 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ