DGAP-AFR : Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021-01-18 / 15:32
Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2021
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2021
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/reports
