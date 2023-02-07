NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - IT service provider Bechtle continued to grow strongly last year, also thanks to a strong final quarter. Revenues climbed by more than 13 percent to over 6 billion euros in 2022, the MDax group announced in Neckarsulm on Tuesday. The fourth quarter was the most successful in the company's history, it said. Pre-tax profit for the year as a whole rose by more than 9 percent to around 350 million euros, while the corresponding margin fell from 6.0 percent to 5.8 percent. Following the announcement, the share price on the Tradegate trading platform rose by just under one percent compared to the Xetra close on the previous evening.

In the fourth quarter, Bechtle succeeded in gradually reducing its high inventory levels. This had accumulated in the previous quarters because some major projects could not be executed due to delivery problems. The reduction also brought about a turnaround in the cash inflow from operating activities, which is now expected to be positive for the year as a whole. High inventory levels had weighed on cash flow for a long time last year. "Particularly in view of the extremely difficult underlying conditions, our 2022 figures are a very great success," said CEO Thomas Olemotz. The company will present detailed annual figures on March 17./men/jha/.